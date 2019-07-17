THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 FRIDAY & SATURDAY It's time for St. David Pioneer Days. The theme is “Shout Out to Service.” Get a full schedule of events at saintdavidheritage.org. The event runs Friday starting at 5 p.m. through Saturday night fireworks. There will be fire engines, a parade, plowing with oxen, a rodeo, games, music, and BBQ.
2 SATURDAY Don Carlos continues his One Man Show at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. The show will run every Saturday through July from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don Carlos is an amazingly imaginative multimedia artist who creates tiny environments to get lost in. It’s a must see at least once, if not every week. Call 520-432-4866 for more info.
3 SATURDAY Save Mother Earth and eat healthy with Produce on Wheels. You pay $12 for up to 70 lbs of fruit and vegetables. You get to eat well and you keep waste out of the landfills. Head to Copper Queen Medical Associates, 10524 Hwy. 92 in Hereford from 6 to 9 a.m. to get your share. Get more information at info@borderlandsfoodbank.org or 800-551-6764.
4 SATURDAY See “The Day We Walked on the Moon” starting at 7 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. It’s a documentary film celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Doors open at 6 pm and the film showing begins at 7 pm. Admissions to this event are completely free! Drinks and snacks will also be for sale. Get tickets at Eventbrite.
5 SUNDAY Bring the kids to a Ranch Family Fun Day at the Canelo Cowboy Church. The events begin at 8 a.m. Families and kids of all ages can participate in rodeo activities like horse riding barrels/poles, steer & calf riding, mutton busting, breakaway calf roping, practice roping a dummy steer, ribbon pull, goat tying, and more ranch fun for the entire family. The Canelo Cowboy Church is located in Elgin at 14 Macarthy Lane. More information can be found at CaneloCowboyChurch.com or call 520-455-5000.
6 SUNDAY Be cool with your kids at The Bisbee Royale. This week’s Sunday Kids film is “Goosebumps 2, Haunted Halloween,” 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. While collecting junk one day, best friends Sonny and Sam meet Slappy, a mischievous talking dummy from an unpublished "Goosebumps" book by R.L. Stine. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
MORE WEEKEND EVENTS
FRIDAY Huachuca Area Herpetological Association (HAHA) is a notorious band of loosely organized gila huggin, lizard lovin, turtle totin, snake snugglers. They’re bringing their reptiles to the Copper Queen Library for a 10:30 a.m. program called Snakes for Kids. Find them at 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Call 520-432-4232.
FRIDAY Sip & Create Night starting at 7 p.m. at Thunder Mountain Activity Centre on Fort Huachuca. The cost is $35 and includes the 16x20” canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), delicious snacks, and instructions from the artist-in-residence, to create an original piece of art. You can also get your own private table for a special group. Call the Arts & Crafts Center for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. at 520-533-2015.
SATURDAY A basic Women's Self Defense Workshop meets at Choson Martial Arts, 4049 E. Camino Principal in Sierra Vista at 7:30 a.m. It will provide self-defense techniques for women that are practical, effective, easy to learn and apply. Get more info at Eventbrite.
SATURDAY USO Arizona will host two Kids Camps at Fort Huachuca’s Buffalo Corral. For Military children ages 7-17 will learn about caring for horses and go on a one hour trail ride. A permission slip is required, and kids are asked to wear closed toed shoes, long pants and sunscreen. Helmets, water and snacks will be provided. Each child will receive a free T-shirt. Children should be at Buffalo Corral 10-15 minutes prior to the 9 a.m. start time. Call Crystal 571-226-0971 with any questions. Tickets are at Eventbrite.
SATURDAY Join the annual Water Wise Rainwater Harvesting Tour. You’ll meet at 9 a.m. at the Henry Hauser Museum and caravan to three wonderful sites in the Sierra Vista and Hereford/Palominas area that use a variety of rainwater harvesting systems to water their beautiful landscapes. Property owners and rainwater harvesting experts will be present, so come prepared with questions. To register call 520-458-8278 ext 2141 or email valeriedavidson@email.arizona.edu.
SATURDAY Start your kids reading at the monthly Reading Tree event from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at Cochise College Library Commons on the Sierra Vista Campus. The theme is “Let’s Learn about Water Safety.” This event is free and open to students in preschool through 5th grade. Story time, arts and crafts, and snacks are provided for the children. Parents must accompany their child for the event. Sponsored by the Sierra Vista Public Library and Cochise College Friends of the Library. Contact scarbroughk@cochise.edu for more information.
SATURDAY Thrive will be giving Sports Physicals Evaluations performed by CVMC Residents from noon to 5:00 pm. At 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for an appointment. Buena High School Athletic Packet will be available.
SATURDAY Cat Parenti will take you on an Afghan adventure and promises it’s “Not your Grandma’s Afghanistan Slide Presentation!” Meet at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopan Church Parish Hall, 19 Sowles Ave. in Bisbee. You’ll hear about politics, culture, love, food, and joy before the Soviet invasion, the mujahideen wars and the Taliban, dispelling many cultural myths. Parenti will have signed books at a discount price, antique costumes, and Afghan tea and a snack. Donations will be gratefully accepted.
SATURDAY See what young actors have been up to this summer at the Sierra Vista Youth Theater Summer Camp Demonstration of Skills. It’s a free show to show off the kids’ new musical theater chops. The Sierra Vista Youth Theater is a community theater program for children of Sierra Vista and surrounding areas. SVYT Summer Campers spent the week mastering singing, dancing, and acting skills for this demonstration. Drop in at 3:30 p.m. at the Mall at Sierra Vista, and be prepared to clap. Contact SVYTheater@gmail.com for details.
SATURDAY The Whiskey Lickers plays Saturday at 8 p.m at the Bisbee Grand, 61 Main St. There’s no cover and a great crowd. Call 520-432-5900 for details.
SATURDAY & THURSDAY Participate in a unique experience -- Hummingbird Banding. You’ll get a close-up look at the tiny travelers as staff and volunteers from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, weigh, measure, and release them as part of long-term studies of the bird life of this vital migration route. Meet at San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista, at 4 p.m. You can observe banding sessions at no charge, but donations are gratefully accepted. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
SATURDAY It’s a Bat Fiesta! at Coronado National Memorial, 4101 W. Montezuma Canyon Road in Hereford. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Rangers will tell you about bat research in the park, current issues impacting bat communities, and fun facts about these insect and nectar eating friends! The program will last for about two hours with family friendly activities and fun for all ages! For more information, contact park staff at: 520-366-5515, or visit nps.gov/coro.
SATURDAY See “Wonder Park” at Warrior Sentinel Field, Fort Huachuca. The film tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. The movie will start at dusk. Free popcorn, hot dogs, water and soft drinks will be provided, while supplies last. For more information, call 520-266-0254 or 520-678-4446.
NEXT WEEK
MONDAY through THURSDAY Free breakfasts and lunches for kids and teens 18 and younger will be served at Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner in Sierra Vista. Breakfast time is 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m. Food must be consumed on site. Call Summer Food Service at 520-515-2926 for details.
MONDAY “Flash Gordon” is the Copper Queen Library’s retro space movie of the week, 1 to 3 p.m. at 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. NASA scientists minimize an unexpected eclipse and strange "hot hail." Flash Gordon rectifies things. Rated: PG; Runtime: 1 hour, 54 minutes. Get more info at 520-432-4232.
MONDAY Bonnie Starr brings her inimitable mix of country, oldies, and danceable tunes to Prestige Assisted Living, 4400 Avenida Cochise in Sierra Vista. She’ll play from 2 to 3 p.m., and everyone is welcome. Visit partnersband.com or call 520-227-3507.
MONDAY through THURSDAY Christmas in July continues at Sierra Vista United Methodist, each day from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Their vacation bible school will feature hope, peace, joy, love, and celebrating Jesus's birthday. A light meal will be served each day, with a potluck dinner on Wednesday. There will also be a concurrent adult class. Childcare for children under 4 years old is available. Online registration is available at: bit.do/svumcvbs2019. Contact the church office at 520-378-3352 with questions.
TUESDAY The New Leaf Pioneers will be presenting the “Easy Healthy Permanent Weight Loss” video with Dr. Doug Lisle, co-author of “The Pleasure Trap,” followed by a discussion. The free video starts at 5:15 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Library Conference Room (the smaller room near the food stand). The Library is at 2600 E. Tacoma. Contact savaresejim@gmail.com or 520-635-9383 for more information.
TUESDAY Thoughtful Life Conversations Advance Care Planning Workshop meets at 5:30 p.m. The free workshop helps you begin the conversation and outlines a process to ensure priorities and preferences for end-of-life care are known, documented and honored. For more information, call 520-432-4232.
WEDNESDAY Get some help Navigating the Alzheimer's Journey at 9 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ, 240 N. Hwy. 90 Bypass. Banner Alzheimer’s Institute will host a free session to help the community understand how to navigate the Alzheimer’s journey. They’ll cover the basics of the disease and the stages, and they’ll help arm caregivers and community members with tips and tricks to successfully care for persons with dementia. A Q&A will follow. The session is free, but registration is required at BAITucson.Eventbrite.com or call 520-694-6889.
WEDNESDAY The Summer Reading Program at the Copper Queen Library meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Bisbee Pool for an end of season party and barbeque. Call 520-432-4232 for more info.
WEDNESDAY Junior artists, ages 8 and up, work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece at Cupcakes & Canvas, noon to 1:45 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. The $18 price includes cupcake and drink. Registration is required. Call 520-533-2015 to sign up.
THURSDAY The lunch hour "Artists Share" program for July at Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop will feature St. David resident and San Pedro River Arts Council member Zachary Billings, who will be discussing and demonstrating his unique style of mixed media creations. Zach works in a number of media, including photography, inks, acrylics,and even nail polish. He frequently combines many of these to create pieces of oftentimes highly abstract and always very original art. The program begins at noon at 298 E. 4th St. in Benson. Call 520-586-4630 for more information.
ONGOING through August Take a look at this month’s Art Around Town at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the community of Sunsites, Arizona. The display will remain through the month of August. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Get directions and more information at 520-586-4630.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING on Mondays. Thrive has two Kids Yoga classes. Children 5 to 8 years old meet from 3 to 3:45 p.m., and those 9 to 12 years old meet from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Children can develop many benefits from yoga. Physically, it enhances their flexibility, strength, coordination and body awareness. Yoga also helps improve a child’s concentration and ability to relax giving them a sense of calmness. Both classes are friendly to kids of all abilities. Samantha Conway, RYT 200, CYT, PYT, teaches. The cost is $5 per class, and the first class is free. Call Thrive, a wellness center for details at 520-263-3293. Thrive is next to the hospital at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING Tuesdays through July. Join Wendy West of the Cochise County 4-H and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in her new, free maker-space located at the Copper Queen Library’s San Jose Annex! The space will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for participants to explore, create and tinker! There will be a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Call for details: 520-432-4232.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SSVEC Building, Conference Room, 311 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays through July 17. Fun with Math and Science, meets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Explore math and science concepts with your preschool child in an interactive and playful way with teacher Gretchen Hill. Based on the Arizona Early Learning standards for math and science, this free 6-week course will explore concepts and introduce strategies to use with your child to help build and strengthen their mathematical and scientific thinking skills. This week: Measurement, Hypothesizing, and Experimenting. Call the Copper Queen Library for details: 520-432-4232.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Thursdays. Sharon Stetter teaches Yoga and Mindfulness to kids 3 to 8 at 12:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. It’s a fun, interactive, and creative class focusing on beginner yoga and mindfulness instruction. Yoga mats are provided. To get more information, call 520-432-4232.
ONGOING on Thursdays and Fridays. The Huachuca City Public Library’s 2019 Summer Reading Program, A Universe of Stories. Earn prizes for meeting weekly reading goals and attend fun events at the library. Call for times for each age group. There will be a grand prize for the child who has read the most during the summer. Special summer reading programs are also available for teens. For more information visit the Huachuca City Library or call us at 520-456-1063.
ONGOING on Fridays through July. Science Fridays run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. You can experiment for yourself or join a free guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Also available is the Maker Space, a place to create and work on projects. Get more info at 520-432-4232.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 9 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Saturdays. Check out the Artisan Market sponsored by the San Pedro Valley Arts & Historical Society. There’s also a seasonal farmer’s market. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 180 S. San Pedro St. in Benson. Take 4th Street, turn south on San Pedro St. and watch for signs on the right. Call the Benson Museum at 520-586-3134 for more information.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. The show features Richy Green. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
MORE JULY EVENTS
JULY 26 Join a group of smart, insightful folks at Socrates Cafe to share ideas and discuss important issues. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
JULY 26 Bring the family to see Muppet Treasure Island at the Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 W. Melody Lane, off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. The film is a reworking of Stevenson's tale, but it’s the Muppets who search of buried treasure. Young Jim Hawkins is given a treasure map by a mysterious sailor and sets sail with his friends the Great Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat. The film starts at 1 p.m. It’s rated G and runs 99 minutes. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
JULY 26 Bring a polished resume to your next interview! You’ll get great help at the 5:30 p.m. Resume Building workshop at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Using provided software, we will help you build your résumé , save it, and show you how to upload it online. Registration is required. Call 520-458-4225, stop by the library or email Susan.Abend@SierraVistaAZ.gov to sign up!
JULY 26 Bisbee Dances! And everyone else is invited, too. St. John’s Episcopal Church is holding a Community Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at 19 Sowles Ave. Tickets $10 at Bisbee Books and Music, High Desert Market, the church office, and at the door. They’ll have an eclectic DJ mix of music, wine (non-alcoholic too), light refreshments, and some line dance instruction. For more information, call 520-432-7006. This is a fundraiser for the church building fund.
JULY 27 The GDIT Annual Golf Scramble tees off at 6 a.m. at the Mountain View Golf Course, 15479 Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. Funds raised go to Just Kids, Inc. Register now! It’s $65 per player ($260 per Team) includes green fees, golf cart, range balls, lunch and goodie bags. There will be prizes for a hole-in-one at all four par, longest drive (male and female), and closest to the pin.Contact Dan Saxon, Daniel.saxon@gdit.com for registration and donation information. Entry Deadline is July 19, 2019.
JULY 27 How’s Your Rainwater? Clean? Contaminated? Find out at the DIY Rain Water Testing Workshop, 10 a.m. at the Henry F Hauser Museum, 2950 E. Tacoma in Sierra Vista. You will learn about possible rainwater contaminates and have the opportunity to have a sample of collected rainwater from your tanks/barrels tested for contaminants such as arsenic and fecal matter. Register now by either calling 520-458-8278 ext 2141 or emailing valeriedavidson@email.arizona.edu.
JULY 27 Kids can celebrate the end of summer with a magic show starring Eric Gilliam. He’ll perform his award winning magic act right at the library. This free show is for magic loving kids of all ages. Sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
JULY 27 Dr, Sam Caron, Arizona Child Psychologist presents his original, entertaining, interactive, and informative back-to-school puppet and magic show for families. It is entitled Peace in the Family and focuses on communication, cooperation, kindness, and conflict resolution. The show happens at 3 p.m. at Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive in Sierra Vista. Reserve your $5 tickets as soon as possible by emailing Dr. Caron at sam_caron@hotmail.com. Children must be accompanied by adults.
JULY 27 Finish off a summer of good reads with some jazz at the free End of Summer Reading Jazz & Rock Fest, 5 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Local favorite rock and jazz band Desert Fever plays on the library’s outdoor stage. Bring something to sit on, some snacks and a cold drink, and relax to the sounds of some solid standards. All ages are welcome. Call with questions: 520-458-4225.