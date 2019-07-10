THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 FRIDAY Join the Bisbee '17 team, POV and Arizona Public Media for #BisbeeAfterBisbee17, a community events series. The events run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. There will be updates on the history, Laurie McKenna’s Undesirables project, a remembrance with special guests, reflections, and “a friendly disagreement about the film.” Call 520-432-4232 for details.
2 SATURDAY Celebrate your “Independent Spirit” as you wander through Bisbee, taking in the art, shops and dining on the Bisbee After 5 Artwalk. Sam Poe Gallery on Subway repeats their Ken Payton Opening; Artemizia Gallery, 51 Main, is now representing London artists The Connor Brothers; and Tang Gallery, 32 Main, has an open juried photography show, “Shoot.” Bisbee Good Cakes takes you on an American history journey featuring ten significant cakes from Colonial times to the present. Stores are generally open from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. After that the bars rock.
3 SATURDAY Don Carlos continues his One Man Show at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. The show will run every Saturday through July from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don Carlos is an amazingly imaginative multimedia artist who creates tiny environments to get lost in. It’s a must see at least once, if not every week. Call 520-432-4866 for more info.
4 SATURDAY The Hallmark Channel and St. Patrick Church urge us to celebrate “Christmas in July.” St. Pat’s Bazaar at 100 Quality Hill Road in Bisbee promises to be much more fun and less mushy. It features local and out of town vendors, a large bake sale, silent auction, and gift basket raffles. Doors open at 9 a.m., and lunch is served beginning at 10:30. Call 520-432-3523 for more information.
5 SATURDAY & SUNDAY Find new art treasures at the Pop Up Lions Club Art Show, 125 S. Huachuca Blvd. in Huachuca City. Local artists will exhibit paintings, photography, pottery, gourds, jewelry, art glass, prints, cards, t-shirts and lanyards. 15% of all art sales go to the Lions Club. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a reception and refreshments from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 520-803-1078 for details.
6 SUNDAY Be cool with your kids at The Bisbee Royale. This week’s Sunday Kids film is “The Neverending Story,” 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. On his way to school, Bastian ducks into a bookstore to avoid bullies. Sneaking away with a book called "The Neverending Story," Bastian begins reading about a fantasy land threatened by "The Nothing," a darkness that destroys everything it touches and needs a child to help it survive. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
MORE WEEKEND EVENTS
FRIDAY Voices for Children in Cages meets at Grassy Park in Bisbee at 7 p.m. and walks to St. John’s Church for music and discussion of how you can help. Contact 520-559-4875 for more information.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY The Bisbee Grand Hotel has hot local music. Diamondbaxx Shake plays Friday, and Prose and Cons plays Saturday, both at 8 p.m. The Grand is at 61 Main St. There’s no cover and a great crowd. Call 520-432-5900 for details.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY The Tombstone Repertory Company is looking for “fresh blood” for their production of “Dracula Comes to Tombstone.” Auditions will be held tonight and Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Schieffelin Hall, 402 E Fremont. Get more information from kennbarrett@hotmail.com.
SUNDAY Learn how to go Birding by Ear. Rick Romea helps you develop a common language to describe bird vocalizations, using examples from common southwest birds. You’ll get simple tricks to take away the mystery, including name-saying, mnemonics and memory tricks, cadence and sound quality tip-offs, sound-alike birds, and figuring out trillers. The programs starts at Carr House at 2 p.m. 1011 E Carr Canyon Road in Hereford. Space is limited. Arrive early. Overflow guests can watch a live stream of the program at the outside picnic area. Get more information at info@huachucamountains.org.
SUNDAY High Desert Writers meet at 2 p.m. at Get Lit. Books, 1502 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. It’s a free, monthly prose/poetry workshop, open to all experience levels. For more information (and free literary resources), visit HighDesertWriters.org.
NEXT WEEK
MONDAY through THURSDAY Free breakfasts and lunches for kids and teens 18 and younger will be served at Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner in Sierra Vista. Breakfast time is 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch is served from noon to 1 p.m. Food must be consumed on site. Call Summer Food Service at 520-515-2926 for details.
MONDAY “Spaceballs” is the Copper Queen Library’s retro space movie of the week, 1 to 3 p.m. at 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Scientists test a device that could provide unlimited power but also might leave them face-to-face with a dark alternate reality. Rated: PG; Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes. Get more info at 520-432-4232.
MONDAY The actual documentary of Bisbee ‘17 will be screened at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. at 6 p.m. for free courtesy of KBRP, POV and Arizona Public Media. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be available. More information at 520-432-1400.
MONDAY Bonnie Starr plays country, oldies and dance tunes at Via Elegante located at 4120 Ramsey Road, Hereford from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All are welcome. Visit partnersband.com or call 520-227-3507.
TUESDAY Mary Martin is accepting new students for her oil painting class at Huachuca Art Association Gallery, meeting at 10 a.m. at 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Tuition is $40 for three classes. Sign up at the Gallery. Once signed up, Mary will call you. All materials are included for the first three classes (red, yellow, blue, and white palette, brush and board). Students are responsible for their own supplies after that. Get more information at info@huachuca-art.com or call 520-803-1078.
TUESDAY The Apache band lived on a heavily traveled Emigrant and Overland Mail Trail and routinely raided it, organized by their leader, the prudent, but not friendly Cochise. Hear more from Historian Doug Hocking in "Black Legend : George Bascom, Cochise and the Start of the Apache Wars" at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Hocking’s book examines the legend and provides a new analysis, putting Cochise and Bascom in the larger context of the Indian Wars that followed the American Civil War. Get more details at 520-432-4232.
WEDNESDAY The Summer Reading Program at the Copper Queen Library teams up with the Bisbee Science Lab for two months of fun and learning. Today’s theme is Science Lab: Space Guest Quest: Discovering Objects in the Universe with Virtual Reality. Meet at 6 Main Street in Old Bisbee at 10:30 a.m. Call 520-432-4232 to register.
WEDNESDAY Junior artists, ages 8 and up, work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece at Cupcakes & Canvas, noon to 1:45 p.m. at the Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. The $18 price includes cupcake and drink. Registration is required. Call 520-533-2015 to sign up.
ONGOING through August Take a look at this month’s Art Around Town at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the community of Sunsites, Arizona. The display will remain through the month of August. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Get directions and more information at 520-586-4630.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING on Mondays. Thrive has two Kids Yoga classes. Children 5 to 8 years old meet from 3 to 3:45 p.m., and those 9 to 12 years old meet from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Children can develop many benefits from yoga. Physically, it enhances their flexibility, strength, coordination and body awareness. Yoga also helps improve a child’s concentration and ability to relax giving them a sense of calmness. Both classes are friendly to kids of all abilities. Samantha Conway, RYT 200, CYT, PYT, teaches. The cost is $5 per class, and the first class is free. Call Thrive, a wellness center for details at 520-263-3293. Thrive is next to the hospital at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING Tuesdays through July. Join Wendy West of the Cochise County 4-H and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in her new, free maker-space located at the Copper Queen Library’s San Jose Annex! The space will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for participants to explore, create and tinker! There will be a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Call for details: 520-432-4232.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SSVEC Building, Conference Room, 311 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays through July 17. Fun with Math and Science, meets from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Explore math and science concepts with your preschool child in an interactive and playful way with teacher Gretchen Hill. Based on the Arizona Early Learning standards for math and science, this free 6-week course will explore concepts and introduce strategies to use with your child to help build and strengthen their mathematical and scientific thinking skills. This week: Patterning, Sequencing and Making Observations. Call the Copper Queen Library for details: 520-432-4232.
ONGOING on Wednesdays through July. Kids 8 to 18 can join Gretchen Hill for Youth FreeWrite, a creative writing class that uses prompts to encourage writing. The free classes meet at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Call for more information: 520-432-4232.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Thursdays. Sharon Stetter teaches Yoga and Mindfulness to kids 3 to 8 at 12:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. It’s a fun, interactive, and creative class focusing on beginner yoga and mindfulness instruction. Yoga mats are provided. To get more information, call 520-432-4232.
ONGOING on Thursdays and Fridays. The Huachuca City Public Library’s 2019 Summer Reading Program, A Universe of Stories. Earn prizes for meeting weekly reading goals and attend fun events at the library. Call for times for each age group. There will be a grand prize for the child who has read the most during the summer. Special summer reading programs are also available for teens. For more information visit the Huachuca City Library or call us at 520-456-1063.
ONGOING on Fridays through July. Science Fridays run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. You can experiment for yourself or join a free guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. Also available is the Maker Space, a place to create and work on projects. Get more info at 520-432-4232.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 9 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Saturdays. Check out the Artisan Market sponsored by the San Pedro Valley Arts & Historical Society. There’s also a seasonal farmer’s market. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 180 S. San Pedro St. in Benson. Take 4th Street, turn south on San Pedro St. and watch for signs on the right. Call the Benson Museum at 520-586-3134 for more information.
ONGOING on Saturdays at the Sierra Vista Public Library. The Summer Reading Series meets at 2:30 p.m. at 2600 E. Tacoma St. Each week they’ll explore the theme, “A Universe of Stories,” through space-themed books, games, activities, and crafts. This program is for grades K–5 only. Space is limited. Call 520-458-4225 or stop by the library to register.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. The show features Richy Green. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
MORE JULY EVENTS
JULY 19 Sip & Create Night starting at 7 p.m. at Thunder Mountain Activity Centre on Fort Huachuca. The cost is $35 and includes the 16x20” canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), delicious snacks, and instructions from the artist-in-residence, to create an original piece of art. You can also get your own private table for a special group. Call the Arts & Crafts Center for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. at 520-533-2015.
JULY 19 & 20 It's almost time for St. David Pioneer Days. The theme is “Shout Out to Service.” Get a schedule of events at saintdavidheritage.org. There will be fire engines, a parade, plowing with oxen, games, music, BBQ, and fireworks. Contact 520-442-4460 to donate auction items and 520-954-2734 to get into the parade.
JULY 20 Save Mother Earth and eat healthy with Produce on Wheels. You pay $12 for up to 70 lbs of fruit and vegetables. You get to eat well and you keep waste out of the landfills. Head to Copper Queen Medical Associates, 10524 Hwy. 92 in Hereford from 6 to 9 a.m. to get your share. Get more information at info@borderlandsfoodbank.org or 800-551-6764.
JULY 20 Sign up for the annual Water Wise Rainwater Harvesting Tour. You’ll meet at 9 a.m. at the Henry Hauser Museum and caravan to three wonderful sites in the Sierra Vista and Hereford/Palominas area that use a variety of rainwater harvesting systems to water their beautiful landscapes. Property owners and rainwater harvesting experts will be present, so come prepared with questions. To register call 520-458-8278 ext 2141 or email valeriedavidson@email.arizona.edu.
JULY 20 Stop in and sign up for the Acrylic Pour class at the Huachuca Art Association, 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Acrylic Pour is an innovative way to use one or multiple acrylic paint colors to create an art piece. You are limited only by your imagination and creativity. Supplies will be provided, but you need to bring an old credit card, a cardboard box, and old clothes. Call 520-803-1078 for details.
JULY 20 See what young actors have been up to this summer at the Sierra Vista Youth Theater Summer Camp Demonstration of Skills. It’s a free show to show off the kids’ new musical theater chops. The Sierra Vista Youth Theater is a local, volunteer run community theater program for children of Sierra Vista and surrounding areas. SVYT Summer Campers spent the week mastering singing, dancing, and acting skills for this demonstration. Drop in at 3:30 p.m. at the Mall at Sierra Vista, and be prepared to clap. Contact SVYTheater@gmail.com for details.
JULY 20 See “The Day We Walked on the Moon” starting at 7 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. It’s a a documentary film celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Doors open at 6 pm and the film showing begins at 7 pm. Admissions to this event are completely free! Drinks and snacks will also be for sale. Get tickets at Eventbrite.