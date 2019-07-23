THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 FRIDAY Bisbee Dances! And everyone else is invited, too. St. John’s Episcopal Church is holding a Community Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at 19 Sowles Ave. Tickets $10 at Bisbee Books and Music, High Desert Market, the church office, and at the door. They’ll have an eclectic DJ mix of music, wine (non-alcoholic too), light refreshments, and some line dance instruction. For more information, call 520-432-7006. This is a fundraiser for the church building fund.
2 SATURDAY Save Mother Earth and eat healthy with Produce on Wheels. You pay $12 for up to 70 lbs of fruit and vegetables. You get to eat well and you keep waste out of the landfills. Head to Copper Queen Medical Associates, 10524 Hwy. 92 in Hereford from 6 to 9 a.m. to get your share. Get more information at info@borderlandsfoodbank.org or 800-551-6764.
3 FRIDAY & SATURDAY Don Carlos invites you to the closing reception of his One Man Show at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. The reception runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The show runs one more Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Don Carlos is an amazingly imaginative multimedia artist who creates tiny environments to get lost in. It’s a must see at least once. Call 520-432-4866 for more info.
4 SATURDAY How’s Your Rainwater? Clean? Contaminated? Find out at the DIY Rain Water Testing Workshop, 10 a.m. at the Henry F Hauser Museum, 2950 E. Tacoma in Sierra Vista. You will learn about possible rainwater contaminates and have the opportunity to have a sample of collected rainwater from your tanks/barrels tested for contaminants such as arsenic and fecal matter. Register now by either calling 520-458-8278 ext 2141 or emailing valeriedavidson@email.arizona.edu.
5 SATURDAY Dr. Sam Caron, Arizona Child Psychologist presents his original, entertaining, interactive, and informative back-to-school puppet and magic show for families. It is entitled Peace in the Family and focuses on communication, cooperation, kindness, and conflict resolution. The show happens at 3 p.m. at Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive in Sierra Vista. Reserve your $5 tickets as soon as possible by emailing Dr. Caron at sam_caron@hotmail.com. Children must be accompanied by adults.
6 SUNDAY Be cool with your kids at The Bisbee Royale. This week’s Sunday Kids film is “A Series of Unfortunate Events” 2 p.m. at 94 Main St. The tragic tale of three orphans who are investigating their parents' mysterious death. The siblings are saddled with an evil guardian named Count Olaf. Children 8 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Kids 16 and under are $3; everyone else, $5. Get more info at 520-432-1400.
MORE WEEKEND EVENTS
FRIDAY Join a group of smart, insightful folks at Socrates Cafe to share ideas and discuss important issues. The group meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
FRIDAY Bring the family to see Muppet Treasure Island at the Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 W. Melody Lane, off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. The film is a reworking of Stevenson's tale, but it’s the Muppets who search for buried treasure. Young Jim Hawkins is given a treasure map by a mysterious sailor and sets sail with his friends the Great Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat. The film starts at 1 p.m. It’s rated G and runs 99 minutes. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
FRIDAY Bring a polished resume to your next interview! You’ll get great help at the 5:30 p.m. Resume Building workshop at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Using provided software, we will help you build your résumé , save it, and show you how to upload it online. Registration is required. Call 520-458-4225, stop by the library or email Susan.Abend@SierraVistaAZ.gov to sign up!
SATURDAY USO Arizona will host two Kids Camps at Fort Huachuca’s Buffalo Corral. For Military children ages 7-17 will learn about caring for horses and go on a one hour trail ride. A permission slip is required, and kids are asked to wear closed toed shoes, long pants and sunscreen. Helmets, water and snacks will be provided. Each child will receive a free T-shirt. Children should be at Buffalo Corral 10-15 minutes prior to the 9 a.m. start time. Call Crystal 571-226-0971 with any questions. Tickets are at Eventbrite.
SATURDAY Register now to attend Water Wise's DIY Rain Water Testing Workshop. Learn about rainwater contaminates and have your collected rain water from your tanks/barrels tested for contamination. The workshop starts at 10 a.m. at the Henry F Hauser Museum, 2950 E. Tacoma St. Call 520-458-8278 ext 2141 or email valeriedavidson@email.arizona.edu to sign up.
SATURDAY Kids can celebrate the end of summer with a magic show starring Eric Gilliam. He’ll perform his award winning magic act right at the library, 2600 E. Tacoma. This free show starts at 2 p.m. and is for magic loving kids of all ages. Sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
SATURDAY Finish off a summer of good reads with some jazz at the free End of Summer Reading Jazz & Rock Fest, 5 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St. Local favorite rock and jazz band Desert Fever plays on the library’s outdoor stage. Bring something to sit on, some snacks and a cold drink, and relax to the sounds of some solid standards. All ages are welcome. Call with questions: 520-458-4225.
SATURDAY Tombstone at Twilight runs from 5 to 7 p.m. all over downtown Tombstone. They promise shopping, dining, gunfights in the park, a medicine show, cowboy quick draws, and the Wild West Witches. Sponsored by Tombstone Forward. Contact tmillerhello@gmail.com or 520-559-7690 for more information.
SATURDAY Make it an evening with Outlaw country with the Rowdy Johnson Band and Matthew's St. Louis Style B.B.Q. Rib Dinner. 5:30 p.m. at the Morning Star Cafe, 10428 Hwy. 92, in beautiful downtown Palominas. Add in adult beverages, desserts and a designated driver. Reservations for six or more only. No cover charge, so come hungry. For more information contact morningstarpratt@hotmail.com or 520-366-5666.
SATURDAY The Whiskey Lickers play Saturday at 8 p.m at the Bisbee Grand, 61 Main St. There’s no cover and a great crowd. Call 520-432-5900 for details.
SUNDAY Greet the day with a nice meditative stretch at the Sierra Vista Public Library’s Sunday Sunrise Barre. Bring a towel, yoga mat, and water to this functional fitness class designed to increase flexibility, balance, and posture. The movements draw from ballet, Pilates and yoga. It’s not a dance class but designed for all levels of fitness. Ages 16 and up welcome, and no registration is required. Enter the library through the patio doors. Call for more details: 520-458-4225.
SUNDAY Given all the textures on Bisbee buildings, it’s great to have some history behind them. Check in at Carr House in Hereford at 1:30 p.m. for Bisbee Walls, Past and Present. Colleen Crowlie will show a sampling of Bisbee’s finest walls and introduce you to the masons and artists who created them. Seating is limited, so arrive early. Overflow guests will be invited to watch a live stream of the program at our outside picnic area. Carr House is located at 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road. Contact info@huachucamountains.org or 520-378-0311 for more information.
NEXT WEEK
TUESDAY Backgrounds, Foregrounds and In Between is the topic of a class at Veteran’s Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Create backgrounds for your multi media artwork. Contact MichelesDesigns@msn.com or 520-378-1176 for more information.
WEDNESDAY Junior artists, ages 8 and up, will work with an instructor to create a 12 x 12” masterpiece. The cost is $18, and the price includes a cupcake and a drink. Registration is required. Call the Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday - Saturday, noon-5 p.m. (520) 533-2015.
WEDNESDAY The Bisbee Royale presents “Mary Shelley,” a biopic of the wife of the poet and the author of Frankenstein. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the film screens at 6 p.m. Admission is $5, and food and beverages are available. The Royale is at 94 Main St. Call 520-432-1400 for details.
THURSDAY Cochise County Corral of the Westerners presents “Culture, Language and Horses” with Rebecca Orozco. Rebecca Orozco went to Kazakhstan to compare the original domestication of the horse which occurred on the steppes of Central Asia with the re-domestication by Native American groups after the conquest. Hear about her journey and the unexpected turns her project took. The Corral meets at Schieffelin Hall, Fremont St. at 4th in Tombstone. Contact John Severn at ljsevern@gmail.com or 520-220-6313 for details.
ONGOING through August Take a look at this month’s Art Around Town at Cochise College Benson Center. See seven artists from the community of Sunsites, Arizona. The display will remain through the month of August. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Get directions and more information at 520-586-4630.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING on Mondays. Thrive has two Kids Yoga classes. Children 5 to 8 years old meet from 3 to 3:45 p.m., and those 9 to 12 years old meet from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Children can develop many benefits from yoga. Physically, it enhances their flexibility, strength, coordination and body awareness. Yoga also helps improve a child’s concentration and ability to relax giving them a sense of calmness. Both classes are friendly to kids of all abilities. Samantha Conway, RYT 200, CYT, PYT, teaches. The cost is $5 per class, and the first class is free. Call Thrive, a wellness center for details at 520-263-3293. Thrive is next to the hospital at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING Tuesdays through July. Join Wendy West of the Cochise County 4-H and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in her new, free maker-space located at the Copper Queen Library’s San Jose Annex! The space will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for participants to explore, create and tinker! There will be a guided program from 1 to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Call for details: 520-432-4232.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Thursdays. Sharon Stetter teaches Yoga and Mindfulness to kids 3 to 8 at 12:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. It’s a fun, interactive, and creative class focusing on beginner yoga and mindfulness instruction. Yoga mats are provided. To get more information, call 520-432-4232.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Saturdays. Check out the Artisan Market sponsored by the San Pedro Valley Arts & Historical Society. There’s also a seasonal farmer’s market. The market runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 180 S. San Pedro St. in Benson. Take 4th Street, turn south on San Pedro St. and watch for signs on the right. Call the Benson Museum at 520-586-3134 for more information.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. The show features Richy Green. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
AUGUST 2 Get some talented help with your Altered Books Project from Tamara Page at the Assemblage Boxes Workshop, starting at noon at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Create your own Altered Book Altar. Pre-cut blank books and art materials will be provided. Bring your own personal embellishment items, such as ribbon, trim, beading, decorative paper, broken jewelry, and found objects. Space is limited. Sign up at the front desk or call 520-432-4232.
AUGUST 3 Stop by the opening reception for the Huachuca Arts Associations August Show: Birds of a Feather. The entire month of August, they’ll be celebrating Southwest Wings! HAA members, all local artists, will be showcasing their many different mediums celebrating our winged friends with jewelry, paintings, gourds, photography and more. The reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. They’ll also have the drawing for a raffle of Stained Glass Birds. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5 at 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Get details on both events at info@huachuca-art.com or call 520-803-1078.
AUGUST 2 The Mule Boys will be live and on stage at the Morning Star Cafe starting at 4:30 p.m. Scott Muhleman and Jon Messenger play a cool mix of acoustic blues, swing, folk and Americana style music. The Morning Star is at 10428 Hwy. 92 in beautiful downtown Palominas. Call 520-366-5666 for reservations or info.
AUGUST 9 Stop by the Foster a Future Craft Bazaar to see over 25 vendors of mostly handcrafted items, including jewelry, ceramics, wood works, glass, photography, clothing, metal works, embroidered wares, spice packages, and decorative baskets. Sales support Catholic Community Services Foster Care Program. You can donate suitcases and t-shirts for raffle tickets. For more information, call 520-456-5555.
AUGUST 10 Dig out the tote bags again for a Friends of the Library Half Price Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2243 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. All books, magazines, DVDs, VHS tapes, vinyl records, audio books, puzzles and miscellaneous items will be offered at half the usual low prices. Call 520-417-6999 for more information.
AUGUST 10 In Bisbee you can Rock Our Schools from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Warren Ballpark. You’ll find good food, games, rides and music as they welcome everyone back to school. The idea of Rock Our Schools was conceived to supplement costs of extracurricular activities, especially benefiting those who do not have the funds to participate fully. This will give them an opportunity to raise funds at a big single event instead of hustling money at every turn. Call 520-432-5381 for details.
AUGUST 10 The Morning Star Cafe in Palominas presents an evening with Cottonwood Crossing, starting at 4:30 p.m. You’ll hear a beautiful high-desert blend of country, folk, blues, rock, and original music. Get here early as the seats may go fast. Reservations for tables of 6 or more only. There is no cover charge so come hungry. Call 520-366-5666.
AUGUST 10 Fault Line Players is back with Dirty Shorts: The Cochise County Comedy Show at the SV Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E Wilcox Drive. It’s an audience-interactive, fast and fun, adult comedy show! See short sketches, stand up comedy, and improv made up on the spot based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets are $8 cash at the door, and seating is limited. Message The Fault Line Players on Facebook for reservations, or call 619-761-1598.