THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 TODAY Join Joan Reichel of the Cochise Area Reading Council for a special free story hour the first Friday of every month at 12:30 p.m. at the San Jose Library Annex at 519 Melody Lane. All are welcome. For more information call 520-432-4232
2 SATURDAY Start your day sated with pancakes and support a worthy cause at the VICaP Pancake Breakfast, 6 to 11 a.m., at the Landmark Cafe, 400 W. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. VICaP provides donation-only transportation to seniors and disabled members of our community to medical appointments and grocery shopping, among many other services. Tickets are $5 at the door. Call 520-459-8146 for details.
3 SATURDAY Looking for a furry friend? There will be lots of animals at the Adoptafest starting at 9 a.m. at Broxton’s, 920 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. There will be live local music, vendors, food, bouncy castle, cosplay, and a live broadcast. Shelters and rescues from Sierra Vista, Bisbee, and surrounding areas will show off your next best friend. $1000 will be offered in raffle prizes. Call 520-508-8047 for more information.
4 SATURDAY Wild West Cars? Yes! Cars in the Wild West town of Tombstone from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Allen St. The cars will parade down Allen St at 10:30 a.m. and park along 5th Street, from Allen St. to Toughnut St. There will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Contact Bill at 520-237-6180 with questions.
5 SATURDAY Hear some “High Desert Music” from Cottonwood Crossing at the Morning Star Cafe in beautiful downtown Palominas. Traditional, contemporary, and original songs by Jon Messenger, Brenda Pratt, Jeff Sturges, and Liz Lopez. The place has a friendly hometown feel, toe tapping music, and good food! Call for details: 520-366-5666.
6 SUNDAY Audition for Fault Line Players Halloween Shows. Show up at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive. FLP is casting men and women, all types, ages 18+ up for a fun, gothic, Halloween show! The roles are paid, and no experience is necessary. See more at facebook.com/TheFaultLinePlayers or email faultline92103@yahoo.com.
TODAY & SATURDAY The Neighborhood Market is gearing up for another season. Friday, Icee Queen will kick off Food Truck Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Next week Baily’s BBQ & Bistro will join them. Saturday is the first Neighborhood Market from 7 to 11 a.m. They hope for food, trinkets, crafts, and more. They’ll be located at 4023 E Ramsey Road in Sierra Vista. Call 520-732-8886 for information about selling or shopping.
SATURDAY Everyone is welcome to learn the spiritual practice of centering prayer at 9 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. There will be a short introduction about prayer, some guidance on how to do it, time to practice, and a short reflection on what it centering was like. The practice is free and open to the public. Please RSVP for an accurate count of materials and refreshments. St. Stephen's office phone 520-458-4432 or office@ststephensaz.org.
SATURDAY Join a group of dedicated Linux geeks for an Installfest, 10 a.m. at the Veteran Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The techs will repair donated laptop computers and install a Linux operating system. They will also install free Linux systems on attendees personal computers and then walk individuals through the initial introduction to the Linux system answering questions as they go. One-on-one instruction on various Linux operating systems and Free and Open Source Software is also available depending upon available staffing. Contact majb@azloco.com for details.
SATURDAY Get 50% off books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and more at the Little Library Bookstore Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2600 E. Tacoma in Sierra Vista. Be sure to browse the back room too. Get more information at 515-439-2250.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY Western Blues Musician Hans Olson plays at the Arizona Folklore Preserve at 2 p.m. both days. Olson is a veteran musician with over 50 years in the business. He began his career as a lead singer in a rock and roll band in Southern California in 1967. Today he continues to delight audiences with his eclectic mix of western, blues, and folk music. The Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. For reservations, call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com. Tickets are also available at the door.
SATURDAY Bonnie Starr entertains at 3 p.m. at the Copper Queen Hotel and Saloon with her practically patented mix of country, oldies, and rockabilly. Bring your dancing shoes; there’s no cover. The Queen is at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Call 520-227-3507 for more information.
SATURDAY Teresa Justice and Naomi Blackwell, watercolors and beaded jewelry, are the featured artists at the Huachuca Art Association Gallery & Art Center, 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. There’s a reception for the duo at 3 p.m. Call 520-803-1078 for more information.
SATURDAY Get an actual taste of the desert at Dine on the Desert, 5:30 p.m. at the Discovery Gardens Pavilion at UA Sierra Vista. You can taste delicious dishes that use ingredients harvested from our surrounding desert. It will include appetizers, entrees, desserts & drinks. There will be wines made from desert items as well! Tickets are $20 for the dinner and $5 for a wine sample in advance only. Call Rebecca Hillebrand at 520-249-8943 to get your tickets.
SATURDAY The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th Season at 6:30 p.m. with a casual, outdoor event hosted by Cal & Mary Downey at 2243 E. Sapling Lane in Sierra Vista. Enjoy classical and popular music performed by Maestro Toru Tagawa, conductor of the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra, and members of the Orchestra's string section. BYOB and a lawn chair for this outdoor performance. Light refreshments will be provided. Advance tickets are $20 at Eventbrite. Contact the Sierra Vista Symphony Association office at 520-458-5189 for more information.
SATURDAY It’s Sip and Create time starting at 7 p.m. at Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca. The $35 cost includes the 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons and two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), some delicious snacks, plus instructions from the artist-in-residence, to create an original piece of art. Call the Arts & Crafts Center for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., 520-533-2015.
MONDAY Today starts the Decorative Pottery workshops at various venues preparing for the Pit Fire Festival. You can express your creativity by making a decorative serving tray and a vase from white clay. Your work will be fired during the Pit Fire Festival on Friday, October 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Cochise College Douglas Campus. Today’s class will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Center in Sierra Vista. Future classes are September 12 at the Douglas Campus and September 16 at Central School project. Register at cochise.edu/cll or 520-515-5492. The cost is $39 per class.
TUESDAY Join Bisbee Historian Mike Anderson for a presentation on the history of the El Paso and Southwestern Railroad which operated in Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, with line extensions across the international border into Mexico. The program begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Old Bisbee. Call 520-432-4232 for details.
TUESDAY Former Female Basketball Star Terri Mateer Teams Up with Cochise College to perform her off-Broadway solo show A Kind Shot in the Sierra Vista Campus Community Room starting at 6 p.m. Being 6’1” in the sixth grade, Terri was a natural, but dreamt of becoming an architect. Terri's unbelievable no-holds-barred journey includes playing pro ball, modeling, stripping, designing Michael Jordan’s headboard, and taking lots of shots at life. RSVP for free tickets at AKINDSHOT.com or call 1-800-838-3006. Contact Andi De Bellis at 520-452-2618 or sga@cochise.edu for more information
WEDNESDAY KBRP, The Copper Queen Library, and the Bisbee Royale present “Amazing Grace.” This is the resurrected documentary directed by Sydney Pollack that features Aretha Franklin recording her 1972 live gospel album of the same name. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Admission is free. The show runs 1 hour, 29 minutes and is rated G. For more information, call 520-432-4232.
THURSDAY The Sierra Vista Area Garden Club is setting up a Fall Plant Sale at the Sierra Vista Farmers Markets at 10 a.m. in Veterans Park. They will have houseplants, perennials, vegetables, cacti, succulents, and other plants donated by club members from their yards and gardens. They will also have free seeds. For more information, call 520-378-0435.
THURSDAY Register by September 10 for Cochise College’s “The 5 Most Common HR Mistakes Small Businesses Make,” 1 p.m. at the Downtown Center. 74% of small businesses feel that employment laws are becoming increasingly complex, and yet 70% of small businesses still rely on manual or outdated methods to manage HR tasks. Get the straight info from Clint Parry. Seating is limited and you MUST register to attend. Deadline to register is 9/10/19. Call Rachel Norton at 520-515-5478 or nortonr@cochise.edu.
THURSDAY The Grasslands Band Rides Again at 5 p.m. at The Cafe at 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. This will be their first show since Clay returned from his annual northern migration. The Grassland Band includes the Honky Tonk Family Values duo of Clay and Jim Koweek with the melodious singing of Rana Tucker. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
ONGOING Mondays through September. The Sierra Vista Community Chorus, directed by Sharon Keene, meets on Mondays at 9:30 a.m., at Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church to rehearse for their gospel concert in October and their Christmas concert in December. Men and women of all ages share in the joy of singing four-part harmony. No auditions are necessary, and there is no fee to join. Since singers use part-appropriate CDs to memorize their music, the ability to read music is not required. Call 520-417-2305 or 520-378-0730 for details. Learn more about the chorus at their website SVCommunityChorus.org and their Facebook address of Sierra Vista Community Chorus.
ONGOING through September. The Holiday A'Fair Art & Craft Show, Nov 14-16, 2019 is looking for vendors who do woodworking, leather work, gourd work, paintings, or any unique art/craft. This is a juried show. Email holidayafair@gmail.com to receive an application form.
ONGOING through September 24. The San Pedro River Arts Council seeks photographers for its Open, Judged Photography Show and Sale at Cochise College, Benson Center in October. The show is open to all photographers, with separate divisions for youth, amateur color, advanced/professional color, open monochrome (black and white, sepia tone, etc.), and (new this year) “digital artistry” (photos showing heavy manipulation). There will be ribbons and cash awards in each division. For information visit sprarts.org and click on the “Celebrate the Arts” banner; call 520 686 0090 or email lastacy43@gmail.com to request an entry form and information packet.
ONGOING through September 27. Stop in at Cochise College Benson Center for some lovely art by brother sister duo Daphene Wilkerson-Wilkes and Keith Wilkerson. Art has been a favorite for both since they could hold a pencil. Keith’s media of choice is pen and ink. He draws from his life experiences on the ranch while working cattle and hunting. Daphene likes to draw animals, children and ranch events in pastels, charcoal and mixed media. The Benson Center’s Lobby Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gallery is free as is the parking.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING Monday through Saturday. See many local artists at the Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 E. 4th St. in Benson. The entrance is on San Pedro St. They are open Mon through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 520-586-4630 for details.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live and lively country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING on Thursdays. Teresa Coleman, Bisbee’s new City Manager, will hold an Office Hour at the Copper Queen Library from 4 to 5 p.m. at 6 Main St. She’s ready to hear your concerns and answer your questions. Call 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
ONGOING through OCT. 31 In 2013 a group of 5 friends, all artists, decided they would meet one day a week to share a meal and create art together. They decided to call themselves “Artists in the Afternoon.” Claudia Apperson, Patricia Dunbar, Sherry Harig, Phil Micheau and Krista Ochs will exhibit their collective works August 1 through October 31 at Canyon Vista Regional Hospital on the "Community Art Wall.” Their artwork will be available for purchase at the hospital gift shop.
SEPTEMBER 13 It’s not unlucky to discuss high brow topics. Sit in on Socrates Cafe, 10:30 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Explore big ideas with other mature, intelligent people. Join this friendly exchange of ideas between people of diverse backgrounds. For ages 18 and older. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
SEPTEMBER 13. Get yourself a designated driver and enjoy Tacos and Tequila Night starting at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick Church on Quality Hill in Bisbee. The organizers promise delicious tacos, margaritas and other thirst quenchers, popcorn, liquor infused desserts, plus live music. The $11.50 admission includes three tacos. Proceeds support community and youth programs. Call for info: 520-432-5753.
SEPTEMBER 14 The Cochise Master Gardeners are back with even more native plants and a talk about how to grow them. At 8:45 Jan Groth in Groth Hall at UA Sierra Vista will help you keep the plants growing, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a sale of native and desert adapted plants in the Discovery Gardens. Call 520-458-8278 to get details.
SEPTEMBER 14 Doggone fun for the whole family, they say, at the Mutt March and Doggie Dip, 9 a.m. to noon, at Irwin Pool on Fort Huachuca. The cost is $10 per mutt and human, and includes the Mutt March and/or Doggie Dip in the pool, a t-shirt, fun contests with prizes, plus a grand prize, and refreshments for both dogs and humans. For more information or to preregister to ensure your t-shirt size, call 520-533-5714 or 538-0836.
SEPTEMBER 14 Do some early Christmas shopping at the Autumn Fest Bazaar at the Windemere Hotel, 2047 S. Hwy. 92. Several Southern Arizona artists will be presenting photography, novels, tole painting, jewelry, home decor, usborne books, candles, clothing, dip mixes & spices, wood crafts, needlecrafts, baked goods, quilting, ornaments, soaps & lotions, handbags, accessories, quilting, dog treats and more. They will also be collecting adult and children's clothing and small appliances or monetary donations to support Cochise County Veterans and their families. Call 520-449-0684 for details.
SEPTEMBER 14 St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church is sponsoring a Walk for the Poor Food Drive. Meet at the Church, 800 Taylor Drive, NW in Sierra Vista at 10 a.m. to walk one mile to the Food Bank. Bring peanut butter, jelly, tuna, Progresso soup, canned fruit, and healthy cereals. They will also of course take cash donations. Get details at 520-458-0500.
SEPTEMBER 14 The rains aren’t done yet, so you should stock up on reading material. Friends of the Library are having a Half Price Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2243 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. All books, magazines, DVDs, VHS tapes, vinyl records, audio books, puzzles and miscellaneous items will be offered at half the usual low prices. Find treasures and help The Friends help Sierra Vista’s wonderful public library. Call 520-417-6999 for more info.
SEPTEMBER 14 & 15 The Mule Boys play at the Arizona Folklore Preserve at 2 p.m. both days. The Boys play everything from blues to bluegrass, with some folk and western music thrown in for good measure, and often include some of their original music in their set list. The Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. For reservations, call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com.
SEPTEMBER 14 As part of Bisbee After 5, The Subway Gallery at 43 Brewery Ave. in Bisbee is holding a reception for this month’s artists, painter Gene Elliston, a member of the gallery, and her guest, photographer Judy Anderson. The reception begins at 5 p.m., and wine, beer and delicious nibbles will be available.
SEPTEMBER 15 Kelly Hafner plays for brunch at The Quarry, 11 a.m. at 40 Brewery Ave. in Old Bisbee. She’ll feature songs from her new album, "If It's Love." Hafner's music is a combination of soul, R&B, and funk as influenced by artists such as Etta James, Amy Winehouse and Otis Redding. No cover and delicious food. For more information, call 520-366-6868.
SEPTEMBER 15 Learn about the plants that thrive, or try to, in the Dragoon Mountains. Doug Ripley, Arizona Native Plant Society President, will provide an illustrated presentation describing the flora, fauna, plant communities, and geology. Over 10 years Doug studied the over 700 species of vascular plants and compared them with those of the two other major Cochise County Sky Islands, the Huachucas and the Chiricahuas. He’ll be speaking at Carr House, 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road in Hereford at 1:30 p.m. Space is limited, arrive early. Call 520-378-0311 for details.