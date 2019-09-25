THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 TODAY You must see The “esh Pop Up Art Show,” one night only at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. “esh,” an impressive Bisbee artist, will be promoting his 2020 calendar filled with unique colorful and black and white illustrations notated with holidays and moon phases. Prints of his work, suitable for framing, will also be available, and you can even purchase artwork off the wall. There will be snacks and beverages, of course. Call 520-432-4866 for more information.
2 TODAY Job seekers are very much encouraged to attend the Southeastern Arizona Fall Hiring Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox in Sierra Vista. They have IT/Cyber/Tech positions, labor jobs, construction, retail, medical, volunteer, mining, skilled labor, more medical, and more IT, Tech and contracting positions available. Dress for success and bring resumes. Contact 520-458-9309 for more information.
3 SATURDAY Enjoy Tombstone at Twilight, starting at 5 p.m. on the streets of the Town Too Tough to Die. You’ll see Wild West Witches, a gunfight, a Medicine Man Show and Cowboy Quick Draw surrounded by the magic of the twilight hour and the Old West mystique of Tombstone. Call for more information: 520-366-4005.
4 SATURDAY Great Futures Annual Dinner is the signature fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista. The dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Columbian Hall, 156 NW Kayetan Drive. The man and the woman of the year and the youth of the year will be recognized. “Bid for Kids” is the fun fundraising activity. Bakers Flor is serving a yummy dinner. Adults are $50 Get tickets through their website: search for boysgirlsclubofsierravista.
5 SUNDAY Scots and Outlander fans will thrill to the "Kirkin of the Tartan" at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Bisbee. The plaintive sound of the bagpipes, played by Pete Criscuolo, will herald the Kirkin of the Tartan worship service at 12:30 p.m. Wear whatever attire you are comfortable worshiping in, all the better if you wear a kilt and sash. Following the service, there will be a special Kirkin' fellowship in the Annex, where Scottish refreshments will be served, along with lively Scottish music and dancing. The event is free, and the public is welcome. The church is at 19 Howell Ave., and you can reach them at 520-366-1496.
6 SUNDAY Hungry? Angeles Emory, a transplant from Puebla, Mexico, and local gardener and plant expert, will share her knowledge and recipes using edible desert plants. You will be invited to have a small taste of some of these foods at Carr House, 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road in Hereford. The free program begins at 1:30 p.m. Space is limited, so plan to come early. Get details at 520-378-0311.
TODAY The Copper Queen Library Annex in San Jose presents The Book of Life, 1 p.m. at 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. The film is a vibrant fantasy-adventure of Manolo, a conflicted hero and dreamer who sets off on an epic quest through magical, mythical and wondrous worlds in order to rescue his one true love and defend his village. Rate PG and runs 95 minutes. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
TODAY & SATURDAY Continue celebrating autumn at the Elks Oktoberfest from 2 to 11 p.m. both days. Plan for fun, food, and great times with friends. Oktoberfest is a cash only event. Each ticket is $1. The Elks Lodge is just off Wilcox and east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Call 520-458-2065 for details.
TODAY It’s another fun Right Arm Night, 4 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center. The theme for this RAN is "Football Night." Enjoy free finger foods, and a pay-as-you-go bar. Right Arm Night is free and open to all, including soldiers, civilians, retirees and family members. For more information, call 520-533-5642.
TODAY The Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee presents a spaghetti dinner to raise funds for Operation Christmas Child. Dinner includes spaghetti w/red meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, assorted desserts and a beverage, eat in or take-out. Items to fill shoe-boxes at a packing party can be brought to this event, and include new toys, hygiene items, school supplies. Get more information from Aletta_Marshall@msn.com. Adult tickets are $7; children 10 and under, $5; and a family of up to five people pays $25.
TODAY Enjoy “haunting melodies of the desert, … a voice that draws you into the story unfolding in your mind, … a strong folk rock sound” when Leigh Lesho plays at The Courtyard in Bisbee. Her show begins at 7 p.m. at 18 Brewery Ave. There’s a $10 cover charge. Call 917-664-8353 for details.
TODAY through SUNDAY The The History of Bisbee thru Dance opens tonight at 7 p.m. at the Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. Images, sounds, music and dance create aspects of Bisbee’s history: the deportation, the hardships of mining, the brothels, the closing of the mines, the settlement of newcomers, and Bisbee today. Performances are Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, September 28 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m. Get tickets at Bisbee Books and Music in “The Convention Center” or on Eventbrite. For more information, call 520-366-2092.
TODAY Polish up your dance shoes for the Friday Night Dance Party hosted by Sierra Vista Ballroom Dancing. All levels and ages welcome, and you don’t need a partner. Group class from 8 to 8:30 p.m.; open dancing until 10 p.m. Light refreshments provided. $10/person or $15/couple; cash only, please. The party is at the Alma Dolores International Dance Centre, 3811 Hwy. 92 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-378-3089 for more information.
SATURDAY The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will be onsite at Broxton's Coffee, 840 E. Fry Blvd. with dogs available for adoption. All well behaved and leashed dogs are welcome to join and receive a free Doggiechino. The fun begins at 9 a.m. Call for more info: 928-863-1740.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY Dolan Ellis says: I'm on an Arizona High! He’ll tell you all about it in song and photos 2 pm both days at the Arizona Folklore Preserve. Musically and photographically ride along the 7600 ft. elevation of "The Old Crook Trail", or camp among the cool Ponderosa Pines in his song, "I'm Home". Feel the cool breezes blow through your hair, as he sings "Shhh Says the Wind." The Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. For reservations, call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com.
SATURDAY See some great vintage cars and nibble pizza at Ray’s Vintage Car Show at Ray's Antique Mall and Pizza, 290 S. Huachuca Blvd. in Huachuca City. There will be all types of cars, raffles and 50/50 drawing. Benefitting the Cochise Serving Veterans Charity. Call 520-559-2232 for more information.
SATURDAY The Huachuca Art Association Gallery & Art Center in Sierra Vista presents a miniature show, opening at 3 p.m. for meet and greets and light refreshments. The gallery is at 1835 Paseo San Luis. Contact them at info@huachuca-art.com.
SUNDAY Camp Naco is holding an Open House celebrating its centennial this year with an from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be historical information and tours of the camp, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Buffalo Soldiers were the primary forces stationed at the Camp, then called Camp Naco or the Naco Cantonment. Look for more information on the Friends of Camp Naco Facebook page or contact Becky Orozco at rorozco@cableone.net. The camp is on W. Newell Street in Naco.
MONDAY The Poetry Critique Society meets at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee at 5:30 p.m. Ken Lamberton helps emerging poets. Participants are asked to bring a poem, complete or in-process, to share with the group. Call 520-432-4232 for details.
TUESDAY Father Greg Adolf presents an enlightening presentation focusing on the history of All Souls Day. Learn about the history and culture behind this holiday at The Meeting of Two Worlds – Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos. The free program begins at 1 p.m. at the Ethel H. Berger Center, 2950 E. Tacoma St. in Sierra Vista. Call for more information: 520-458-3315.
TUESDAY “The Biggest Little Farm” screens for free at 5 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. The film chronicles the eight-year quest of John and Molly Chester as they trade city living for 200 acres of barren farmland and a dream to harvest in harmony with nature. Featuring breathtaking cinematography, captivating animals, and an urgent message to heed Mother Nature's call. Runtime: 92 minutes, Rated PG. For more information call 520-432-4232.
WEDNESDAY KBRP and the Bisbee Royale present “Rocketman.” It's the dramatically colorful musical biopic of Elton John. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Admission $5. The show runs 1 hour, 53 minutes and is rated R. For more information, call 520-432-1400.
THURSDAY Cupcakes and Canvas gives budding artists a chance to show their talents at the MWR Arts and Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. Youth ages 8 and up, meet from 2:30 to 4 p.m. to work with an instructor and create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. The cost is $18, and that price includes a cupcake and a drink. Registration is required. Call the Arts & Crafts Center for more information and to reserve your spot, Tuesday - Saturday, noon-5 p.m. 520-533-2015.
THURSDAY The Grasslands Band Rides Again at 5 p.m. at The Cafe at 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Clay and Jim Koweek are joined by Rana Tucker for a wide variety of country based styles including Hank, Merle, John Prine, bluegrass, and Western Swing. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
THURSDAY The Cochise County Corral of the Westerners presents Father Greg Adolf who will introduce the Spanish Empire’s Manila Galleons – the first and perhaps most enduring cultural bridge of the trans-Pacific region. The first of the Galleons crossed the Pacific in 1565, and the last in 1815. The Manila Galleon trade impacted every level of Spanish American culture. Father Greg Adolf is a Pastor at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Sierra Vista and a local historian who covers a wide range of topics concerning Southeastern Arizona. The Corral meets at 7 p.m. at Schieffelin Hall, 402 E. Fremont St. in Tombstone. Contact ljsevern@gmail.com for more information.
ONGOING Mondays through September. The Sierra Vista Community Chorus, directed by Sharon Keene, meets on Mondays at 9:30 a.m., at Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church to rehearse for their gospel concert in October and their Christmas concert in December. Men and women of all ages share in the joy of singing four-part harmony. No auditions are necessary, and there is no fee to join. Since singers use part-appropriate CDs to memorize their music, the ability to read music is not required. Call 520-417-2305 or 520-378-0730 for details. Learn more about the chorus at their website SVCommunityChorus.org and their Facebook address of Sierra Vista Community Chorus.
ONGOING through September. The Holiday A'Fair Art & Craft Show, Nov 14-16, 2019 is looking for vendors who do woodworking, leather work, gourd work, paintings, or any unique art/craft. This is a juried show. Email holidayafair@gmail.com to receive an application form.
ONGOING through September 24. The San Pedro River Arts Council seeks photographers for its Open, Judged Photography Show and Sale at Cochise College, Benson Center in October. The show is open to all photographers, with separate divisions for youth, amateur color, advanced/professional color, open monochrome (black and white, sepia tone, etc.), and (new this year) “digital artistry” (photos showing heavy manipulation). There will be ribbons and cash awards in each division. For information visit sprarts.org and click on the “Celebrate the Arts” banner; call 520 686 0090 or email lastacy43@gmail.com to request an entry form and information packet.
ONGOING through September 27. Stop in at Cochise College Benson Center for some lovely art by brother sister duo Daphene Wilkerson-Wilkes and Keith Wilkerson. Art has been a favorite for both since they could hold a pencil. Keith’s media of choice is pen and ink. He draws from his life experiences on the ranch while working cattle and hunting. Daphene likes to draw animals, children and ranch events in pastels, charcoal and mixed media. The Benson Center’s Lobby Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gallery is free as is the parking.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING Monday through Saturday. See many local artists at the Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 E. 4th St. in Benson. The entrance is on San Pedro St. They are open Mon through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 520-586-4630 for details.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live and lively country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Sunday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
ONGOING through OCT. 31 In 2013 a group of 5 friends, all artists, decided they would meet one day a week to share a meal and create art together. They decided to call themselves “Artists in the Afternoon.” Claudia Apperson, Patricia Dunbar, Sherry Harig, Phil Micheau and Krista Ochs will exhibit their collective works August 1 through October 31 at Canyon Vista Regional Hospital on the "Community Art Wall.” Their artwork will be available for purchase at the hospital gift shop.
OCTOBER 4 & 5 St. Patrick Church opens its Fall Festival at 11 a.m. on Quality Hill in Bisbee. It’s their annual parish fundraiser featuring outstanding Mexican food, baked goods, kids’ games, arts and crafts, a silent auction and more. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. Call 520-432-3523 for more information.
OCTOBER 4 Come see the really big fire at Cochise College’s Pit Fire Pottery Festival on the Douglas Campus right off Hwy. 80. The fun begins at 5 p.m. with food, entertainment, and exhibits by many of the college departments and clubs. Great food and fireworks add to the excitement. The fire, which will “fire” a ton of student pottery, will be lit around 7 p.m. Contact richt@cochise.edu for more information.
OCTOBER 5 Head to New Frontier Animal Medical Center in Sierra Vista with your critters for the Blessing of the Pets at 9 a.m. In honor of St. Francis of Assisi, local pastors from Sierra Lutheran Church, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, and Sky Islands Unitarian Universalist Church are the sponsors. Bring your pets, leashed or contained, to be blessed by pet loving pastors. Refreshments will be provided by Landmark Cafe. New Frontier is located at 2045 Paseo San Luis. Call 520-458-4432 for more information.
OCTOBER 5 Explore an important railroad hub, now a ghost town, with a Friends of the San Pedro River docent. The Fairbank Ghost Town Tour and Hike begins at 9 a.m. between Whetstone and Tombstone on Highway 82, just east of the San Pedro River. Look for the sign for the Fairbank townsite parking area on the north side of the highway. This tour entails an easy stroll around the town followed by a walk of two-thirds mile, round trip, on an uneven dirt trail that includes a rocky uphill section. There is limited shade and it will be hot on sunny days. Please realistically assess your ability to do this walk. Please wear walking shoes, a hat and bring water. The walk is free, but donations are appreciated. Call for details 520-459-2555.
OCTOBER 5 The Coronado National Memorial presents Borderlands Festival Fronterizo, starting at 10 a.m. Celebrate the cultural and natural diversity of southern Arizona and northwest Mexico. The Festival will highlight music, dance, and theater from the borderlands region. Archaeologists, biologists, park rangers, and conservation groups from across the region will be joining the party as well. Visitors should be prepared to park at Valley View School near the junction of Highway 92 and Coronado Memorial Rd. Festival-goers will be shuttled from the parking area to the festival at the picnic grounds. Call for directions and more info: 520-366-5515.
OCTOBER 5 & 6 Juni Fisher plays at 2 pm both days at the Arizona Folklore Preserve. She discovered her love of western music playing guitar and singing around campfires, and now tours the country full time, delighting audiences with her original songs, storytelling, and guitar playing. The Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. For reservations, call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com.
OCTOBER 5 For the Love of Music presents Daniel Linder at the Bisbee Woman’s Club, 74 Quality Hill Road in Bisbee. Daniel Linder will present a recital spanning the 18th through the 21st centuries, including a pairing of sonatas by Mozart and Berg, music by Claude Debussy and Maurice Ohana, and a charming set of pieces by American composer Aaron Jay Kernis. There will be two performances: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door for adults: children and youth through high school will be admitted free. For more information call 541-915-6232 or email bwcloveofmusic@gmail.com. For information on the series, see bisbeewomansclub.com