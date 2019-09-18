THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 TODAY through SUNDAY Head to Veteran’s Memorial Park for the Fun Festival. Carnival, food, music, and did we say fun? Friday, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.: The Tributaries, a Funtastic Eagles Tribute Band from Tucson. Saturday, 6 to 8:30 p.m. The Dina Preston Band playing rock, blues, R&B, country and jazz. 9 to 10:30 p.m. WAR. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. is Family Day with free kids activities like horse lead-arounds, arts and crafts projects, give-aways. Get carnival wristbands at Safeway, Ace, and Yardley Community Center. For more ticket information, call 520-533-2404.
2 SATURDAY See Camp Naco with the woman who knows it best by joining the free Community Field Trip: Camp Naco w/ Becky Orozco, 10 a.m. on West Newell St. in Naco. Camp Naco was constructed between 1919 and 1922 as part of the War Department's Mexican Border Defense project. Do wear closed-toe shoes and sun protection. This program is sponsored by the Copper Queen Library and the Naco Heritage Alliance which was recently established to pursue preservation, restoration and educational activities related to Camp Naco. Get details at 520-432-4232.
3 SATURDAY You are invited to an open house and tour of the Cochise County Library headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is your last opportunity to visit the historic old Bisbee High School building, 100 Clawson Ave. They will be moving their 40,000 books soon. Highlighting the tour is a replica of the famous frieze: 'Triumphal Entry of Alexander the Great into Babylon' commissioned by Napoleon I in 1813. Also available will be children's activities, light refreshments, and free books. This event is hosted by The Friends of The Cochise County Library District. 520-432-5055.
5 SATURDAY Open Live Stage is a great chance to perform or to see some wonderful local performers. Gather tonight at 7 p.m. at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Bisbee. Actors, dancers, singers, music groups, poets, skits, comics are welcome. Leave the fire and equestrian acts at home. Get there early to sign up. They have the warmest audiences in the Western US. Performers and audience members admitted by donation to Central School Project. Contact daviskennthr@hotmail.com for tech specs and more information.
6 The San Pedro River Arts Council will be hosting its 7th Annual Open, Judged Photography Show and Sale at Cochise College, Benson Center during the month of October. The show is open to all photographers, with separate divisions for Youth, Amateur Color, Advanced/Professional Color, Open Monochrome (black and white, sepia tone, etc.), and “Digital Artistry” for heavily manipulated images. For further information about this show, go to sprarts.org and click on the “Celebrate the Arts” banner, call Linda Stacy, 520-686-0090, or email lastacy43@gmail.com to request an entry form and information packet. September 26 is the registration deadline.
TODAY & SATURDAY The Neighborhood Market is gearing up for another season. Friday, Icee Queen will kick off Food Truck Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Next month Baily’s BBQ & Bistro will join them. Saturday is the first Neighborhood Market from 7 to 11 a.m. They hope for food, trinkets, crafts, and more. They are at 4023 E Ramsey Road in Sierra Vista. Call 520-732-8886 for information about selling or shopping.
TODAY The Cochise College Fitness Groove and Dance Clubs are presenting a masquerade themed Zumba and Fitness-thon from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Sierra Vista Campus Community Room. The $5 donation will benefit residents at Mary’s Mission. Wear a mask. If you don’t have one, they will have some there. Free water. Call 520-515-5316 for details.
TODAY Bring out your inner poet at Broxton’s Open Mic, 7 p.m. at 920 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Original poems, short stories, songs, and other forms of the written word are welcome. Call 928-863-1740 for more information.
SATURDAY Broxton’s is the scene for one of their Cars and Coffee Fundraisers, from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at 920 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Custom cars, coffee, food, music, and raffle prizes benefiting The Well Armed Woman. Call 928-863-1740 for more information.
SATURDAY Find some useful or really odd items at the Elks Annual Lodge Yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Shopping Spree, a program where Elk volunteers take children shopping for much needed clothing items, treat the kids to lunch, and surprise the children with a visit from Santa. The Elks are right off Wilcox Drive, just east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Call 520-458-2065 for details.
SATURDAY Need diapers for the little ones? Free diapers available for single mothers from 9 to 11 a.m. at Len Roberts Park, 101 E. Theater Drive in Sierra Vista. First come, first served, while supplies last.
SATURDAY Break out the tote bags and head to the Huachuca City Library Sale, 10 a.m. at 506 Gonzales Blvd. Refreshments will be available. Proceeds benefit Huachuca City Library events such as Summer Reading and Back to School programs. Get more information at 219-716-0752.
SATURDAY The Reading Tree meets again at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Library, 10 to 11:30 a.m. for students in preschool through 5th grade. Story time, arts and crafts are provided for the children. Parents must accompany their child for the event. Contact scarbroughk@cochise.edu with questions.
SATURDAY The Sierra Vista Public Library is hosting a Fiction Writers Club at 2 p.m. at 2600 E. Tacoma. In this club, you’ll discuss the challenges and processes used in crafting fiction. Each month, there will be an open discussion with a different theme, a writing exercise, and a chance to have your work critiqued by your fellow writers. This event is free and geared for adults but all ages are welcome. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY The band Copper Wren plays at the Arizona Folklore Preserve at 2 p.m. both days. Sisters Ava, Angel, and Alivea Addleman have sung together all their lives, sharing beautiful three-part harmony arrangements with a multitude of people. The violin and cello duo Will and Lee MacDonald spent a good part of their young lives learning to play old time fiddle, bluegrass, Gypsy Jazz, and classical styles. The Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. For reservations, call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com.
SUNDAY
MONDAY Could you use some help hearing telephone calls. Could you use a “Caption Call”? Learn about this valuable resource for people with hearing loss. Thrive, a wellness center, will present a free program at 2 p.m. at 5750 E. Hwy. 90, next to CVMC in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for details.
TUESDAY Scratch that itch to become a chef, or maybe just a better cook at the Cochise College Culinary Arts Open House. From 2 to 6 p.m. the public is invited to visit with chef instructors, students and alumni to learn about our programs and classes. A tour of the facility will be available. Refreshments will be served. The Culinary Program is at the Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox in Sierra Vista. Contact cardellad@cochise.edu for more information.
TUESDAY Investigate “Easy Life Long Health for Humans” at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. The video and discussion start at 5:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Questions, contact Jim Savarese at 520-635-9383 or savaresejim@gmail.com
TUESDAY This year's Banned Books Celebration at the Copper Queen Library will feature a Banned Books Story Hour, starting at 5:30 p.m., where parents and library patrons will read children's books that have been challenged or banned across the country over the past few years. After the readings, there will be discussion on why the books were challenged and what it means to have intellectual freedom. The featured book will be Justin Richardson's “And Tango Makes Three,” which recounts the true tale of two penguins who created a nontraditional family at the Central Park Zoo back in 2005. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
WEDNESDAY KBRP and the Bisbee Royale present “High Fidelity.” IMDB says: Rob, a record store owner and compulsive Top 5 list maker, recounts his top five breakups, including the one in progress. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Admission $5. The show runs 1 hour, 53 minutes and is rated R. For more information, call 520-432-1400.
WEDNESDAY Finish off the day quietly with Sunset Meditation, 5:45 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Join Maydwell Yoga for soothing and restful chants to help you find deep relaxation of body, mind, and heart. Bring a meditation/yoga mat, some water, and be prepared to relax in the grass at the library's outdoor patio/stage. This event is for adults and teens ages 14 and up. No registration is required. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
THURSDAY The “Spotlight on Speakers” series sponsored by the Huachuca City Library opens with a free program on Human Trafficking, 10 a.m. at the Huachuca City Town Hall, 500 N. Gonzales Blvd. You’ll hear real-life examples of human tracking in Arizona and learn what you should do if you suspect someone may be a victim of human trafficking. For more information call 520-456-1063.
THURSDAY Juston Knight, Justice System Manager, Community Reentry Program, Arizona Complete Health will give an overview of Arizona Complete Health support to inmates of the Cochise County Jail at the Cochise County Reentry Coalition Meeting, 2:30 p.m. at the Legacy Foundation, 302-02 El Camino Real in Sierra Vista. Contact ccreentry@gmail.com for more information.
THURSDAY The Honky Tonk Family Values Duo plays at 5 p.m. at The Cafe at 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Clay and Jim Koweek play some fine bluegrass and country. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
THURSDAY OT or PT That is the Question. What are the differences, and what is right for you? Each provides necessary hands-on rehabilitative work to help patients perform everyday tasks as independently as possible, and each field takes different approaches to help people get back to their usual way of life. Join Danielle Glen, OTR/L, ATC and Cheryl Sinnott, PT from CVMC Rehab to get a better understanding of each of these treatment options. The questions get answered at 5:30 p.m. at Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for details.
THURSDAY Why you should “Switch to a Linux Operating System” is the topic of discussion, 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Healing Center,at 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Experienced folk will present and discuss reasons why you should consider changing your computer operating system from Microsoft Windows or Apple to a Linux Operating System. Contact majb@azloco.com for more information.
ONGOING Mondays through September. The Sierra Vista Community Chorus, directed by Sharon Keene, meets on Mondays at 9:30 a.m., at Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church to rehearse for their gospel concert in October and their Christmas concert in December. Men and women of all ages share in the joy of singing four-part harmony. No auditions are necessary, and there is no fee to join. Since singers use part-appropriate CDs to memorize their music, the ability to read music is not required. Call 520-417-2305 or 520-378-0730 for details. Learn more about the chorus at their website SVCommunityChorus.org and their Facebook address of Sierra Vista Community Chorus.
ONGOING through September. The Holiday A'Fair Art & Craft Show, Nov 14-16, 2019 is looking for vendors who do woodworking, leather work, gourd work, paintings, or any unique art/craft. This is a juried show. Email holidayafair@gmail.com to receive an application form.
ONGOING through September 24. The San Pedro River Arts Council seeks photographers for its Open, Judged Photography Show and Sale at Cochise College, Benson Center in October. The show is open to all photographers, with separate divisions for youth, amateur color, advanced/professional color, open monochrome (black and white, sepia tone, etc.), and (new this year) “digital artistry” (photos showing heavy manipulation). There will be ribbons and cash awards in each division. For information visit sprarts.org and click on the “Celebrate the Arts” banner; call 520 686 0090 or email lastacy43@gmail.com to request an entry form and information packet.
ONGOING through September 27. Stop in at Cochise College Benson Center for some lovely art by brother sister duo Daphene Wilkerson-Wilkes and Keith Wilkerson. Art has been a favorite for both since they could hold a pencil. Keith’s media of choice is pen and ink. He draws from his life experiences on the ranch while working cattle and hunting. Daphene likes to draw animals, children and ranch events in pastels, charcoal and mixed media. The Benson Center’s Lobby Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gallery is free as is the parking.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING Monday through Saturday. See many local artists at the Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 E. 4th St. in Benson. The entrance is on San Pedro St. They are open Mon through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 520-586-4630 for details.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live and lively country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Sunday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
ONGOING through OCT. 31 In 2013 a group of 5 friends, all artists, decided they would meet one day a week to share a meal and create art together. They decided to call themselves “Artists in the Afternoon.” Claudia Apperson, Patricia Dunbar, Sherry Harig, Phil Micheau and Krista Ochs will exhibit their collective works August 1 through October 31 at Canyon Vista Regional Hospital on the "Community Art Wall.” Their artwork will be available for purchase at the hospital gift shop.
SEPTEMBER 27 Job seekers are very much encouraged to attend the Southeastern Arizona Fall Hiring Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox in Sierra Vista. They have IT/Cyber/Tech positions, labor jobs, construction, retail, medical, volunteer, mining, skilled labor, more medical, and more IT, Tech and contracting positions available. Dress for success and bring resumes. Contact 520-458-9309 for more information.
SEPTEMBER 27 The Copper Queen Library Annex in San Jose presents The Book of Life, 1 p.m. at 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. The film is a vibrant fantasy-adventure of Manolo, a conflicted hero and dreamer who sets off on an epic quest through magical, mythical and wondrous worlds in order to rescue his one true love and defend his village. Rate PG and runs 95 minutes. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
SEPTEMBER 27 & 28 Continue celebrating autumn at the Elks Oktoberfest from 2 to 11 p.m. both days. Plan for fun, food, and great times with friends. Oktoberfest is a cash only event. Each ticket is $1. The Elks Lodge is just off Wilcox and east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Call 520-458-2065 for details.
SEPTEMBER 27 It’s another fun Right Arm Night, 4 p.m. at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center. The theme for this RAN is "Football Night." Enjoy free finger foods, and a pay-as-you-go bar. Right Arm Night is free and open to all, including soldiers, civilians, retirees and family members. For more information, call 520-533-5642.
SEPTEMBER 27 You must see The “esh Pop Up Art Show,” one night only at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. “esh,” an impressive Bisbee artist, will be promoting his 2020 calendar filled with unique colorful and black and white illustrations notated with holidays and moon phases. Prints of his work, suitable for framing, will also be available, and you can even purchase artwork off the wall. There will be snacks and beverages, of course. Call 520-432-4866 for more information.
SEPTEMBER 27 Enjoy “haunting melodies of the desert, … a voice that draws you into the story unfolding in your mind, … a strong folk rock sound” when Leigh Lesho plays at The Courtyard in Bisbee. Her show begins at 7 p.m. at 18 Brewery Ave. There’s a $10 cover charge. Call 917-664-8353 for details.