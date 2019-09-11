THIS WEEKEND
6 Things to Do This Weekend
1 TODAY Get yourself a designated driver and enjoy Tacos and Tequila Night starting at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick Church on Quality Hill in Bisbee. The organizers promise delicious tacos, margaritas and other thirst quenchers (for the non-imbibers), popcorn, liquor infused desserts, plus live music. The $11.50 admission includes three tacos. Proceeds support community and youth programs. Call for info: 520-432-5753.
2 SATURDAY The Cochise Master Gardeners are back with even more native plants and a talk about how to grow them. At 8:45 Jan Groth in Groth Hall at UA Sierra Vista will help you keep the plants growing, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a sale of native and desert adapted plants in the Discovery Gardens. Call 520-458-8278 to get details.
3 SATURDAY Doggone fun for the whole family, they say, at the Mutt March and Doggie Dip, 9 a.m. to noon, at Irwin Pool on Fort Huachuca. The cost is $10 per mutt and human and includes the Mutt March and/or Doggie Dip in the pool, a t-shirt, fun contests with prizes, plus a grand prize, and refreshments for both dogs and humans. For more information or to preregister to ensure your t-shirt size, call 520-533-5714.
4 SATURDAY Do some early Christmas shopping at the Autumn Fest Bazaar at the Windemere Hotel, 2047 S. Hwy. 92. Several Southern Arizona artists will be presenting photography, novels, tole painting, jewelry, home decor, usborne books, candles, clothing, dip mixes & spices, wood crafts, needlecrafts, baked goods, quilting, ornaments, soaps & lotions, handbags, accessories, quilting, dog treats and more. They will also be collecting adult and children's clothing and small appliances or monetary donations to support Cochise County Veterans and their families. Call 520-449-0684 for details.
5 SATURDAY As part of Bisbee After 5, The Subway Gallery at 43 Brewery Ave. in Bisbee is holding a reception for this month’s artists, painter Gene Elliston, a member of the gallery, and her guest, photographer Judy Anderson. The reception begins at 5 p.m., and wine, beer and delicious nibbles will be available. A Sense of Place Gallery next door at 63C Brewery will feature local artists Suzanne McKee with vintage portraits in acrylic and watercolor and Sandyha-Indigo with post consumer reclaimed art and ceramics. Their reception is from 5 to 8 p.m. Bisbee Good Cakes, 44 Main St. will be telling the history of cakes in America from 4 to 8 p.m. with, of course, cake tastings and “period libations.”
6 SUNDAY Learn about the plants that thrive, or try to, in the Dragoon Mountains. Doug Ripley, Arizona Native Plant Society President, will provide an illustrated presentation describing the flora, fauna, plant communities, and geology. Over 10 years Doug studied the over 700 species of vascular plants and compared them with those of the two other major Cochise County Sky Islands, the Huachucas and the Chiricahuas. He’ll be speaking at Carr House, 1011 E. Carr Canyon Road in Hereford at 1:30 p.m. Space is limited, arrive early. Call 520-378-0311 for details.
TODAY Find out more about the “Tattooed Walls of Bisbee” at 8 a.m. in the parking lot behind the “Convention Center,” Copper Queen Plaza. Enjoy light snacks, coffee, and conversation with fellow artist and neighbors. The TBC Lofts Tours are offering golf cart tours of the painted walls of the old town. For more information, call 520-266-0401.
TODAY & SATURDAY The Neighborhood Market is gearing up for another season. Friday, Icee Queen will kick off Food Truck Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Next month Baily’s BBQ & Bistro will join them. Saturday is the first Neighborhood Market from 7 to 11 a.m. They hope for food, trinkets, crafts, and more. They are at 4023 E Ramsey Road in Sierra Vista. Call 520-732-8886 for information about selling or shopping.
FRIDAY It’s not unlucky to discuss high brow topics. Sit in on Socrates Cafe, 10:30 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Explore big ideas with other mature, intelligent people. Join this friendly exchange of ideas between people of diverse backgrounds. For ages 18 and older. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
SATURDAY Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in your community. This FREE class will be taught by Ann Olson, BS RN Behavioral Health Clinical Educator for CVMC. Attendees will receive a 3 year certification at the end of the class. Call 520-263-3293 to register.
SATURDAY St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church is sponsoring a Walk for the Poor Food Drive. Meet at the Church, 800 Taylor Drive, NW in Sierra Vista at 10 a.m. to walk one mile to the Food Bank. Bring peanut butter, jelly, tuna, Progresso soup, canned fruit, and healthy cereals. They will also of course take cash donations. Get details at 520-458-0500.
SATURDAY The rains aren’t done yet, so you should stock up on reading material. Friends of the Library are having a Half Price Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2243 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. All books, magazines, DVDs, VHS tapes, vinyl records, audio books, puzzles and miscellaneous items will be offered at half the usual low prices. Find treasures and help The Friends help Sierra Vista’s wonderful public library. Call 520-417-6999 for more info.
SATURDAY Smooth out your kinks at the Bisbee Wellness Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Annex, 24 Howell Ave. They are offering massage and craniosacral, hypnosis for change, reflexology, intuitive healing, healing touch, reiki and Deeksha Oneness Blessings. Contact vardawoman@gmail.com for details.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY Bisbee’s Magic Theatre will be holding auditions for Making God Laugh by Sean Grennan, “a comedy of planners.” Auditions will be today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. around the corner from the Copper Queen Hotel. They are seeking two women and three men. Show dates are mid-December and mid-January. For further information or to arrange a private audition, call 520-432-2101.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY The Mule Boys play at the Arizona Folklore Preserve at 2 p.m. both days. The Boys play everything from blues to bluegrass, with some folk and western music thrown in for good measure, and often include some of their original music in their set list. The Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. For reservations, call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com.
SATURDAY Clayton Lee plays your favorite standards in a variety of genres from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Morning Star Cafe, 10428 E. Hwy. 92 in Palominas. No cover but St. Louis Style BBQ Ribs. Call for more information: 520-366-5666.
SUNDAY Kelly Hafner plays for brunch at The Quarry, 11 a.m. at 40 Brewery Ave. in Old Bisbee. She’ll feature songs from her new album, "If It's Love." Hafner's music is a combination of soul, R&B, and funk as influenced by artists such as Etta James, Amy Winehouse and Otis Redding. No cover and delicious food. For more information, call 520-366-6868.
MONDAY Cooking healthy can become stale and boring, especially when you are cooking for one. Frozen meals are expensive and boring. Join Cynthia Aspengren, Instructional Specialist from the U of A Cooperative Extension and discover how to make meals that are satisfying in quantity and in taste. Cynthia is at Thrive, 5750 E Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
MONDAY Bonnie Starr is playing her patented music mix at Via Elegante, 4120 Ramsey Road in Hereford from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. All are welcome. Find out more at partnersband.com. Or 520-227-3507.
MONDAY Make a decorative serving tray to be fired at the Pit Fire Festival. You can express your creativity by making a decorative serving tray from 5 to 8 p.m. at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Bisbee. Register at cochise.edu/cll or 520-515-5492. The cost is $39 per class.
TUESDAY The art of Bridget Shanahan will be featured from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Pritchard Art Gallery Opening at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. Bridget has worked in graphic design and illustration. Her work is both technically solid and whimsical. At 5:30 p.m. Todd Miller will discuss his book, Empire of Borders: The Expansion of the US Border Around the World. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
WEDNESDAY Aaron Bobrow-Strain writes and teaches about food politics, immigration, political economy, and the U.S-Mexico border. He’ll discuss this The Death and Life of Aida Hernandez : A Border Story, at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. He’ll tell what happened when an undocumented teen mother takes on the U.S. immigration system. Fore more information, call 520-432-4232.
WEDNESDAY KBRP and the Bisbee Royale present “First Man.” IMDB says: A look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available. Admission $5. The show runs 2 hours, 21 minutes and is rated PG-13. For more information, call 520-432-1400.
THURSDAY Express your creativity by making a decorative vase from white clay for the Pit Fire Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. on Cochise College’s Douglas Campus. Register at cochise.edu/cll or 520-515-5492. The cost is $39 per class.
THURSDAY The Grasslands Band Rides Again at 5 p.m. at The Cafe at 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. This will be their first show since Clay returned from his annual northern migration. The Grassland Band includes the Honky Tonk Family Values duo of Clay and Jim Koweek with the melodious singing of Rana Tucker. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
ONGOING Mondays through September. The Sierra Vista Community Chorus, directed by Sharon Keene, meets on Mondays at 9:30 a.m., at Kino Hall at St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church to rehearse for their gospel concert in October and their Christmas concert in December. Men and women of all ages share in the joy of singing four-part harmony. No auditions are necessary, and there is no fee to join. Since singers use part-appropriate CDs to memorize their music, the ability to read music is not required. Call 520-417-2305 or 520-378-0730 for details. Learn more about the chorus at their website SVCommunityChorus.org and their Facebook address of Sierra Vista Community Chorus.
ONGOING through September. The Holiday A'Fair Art & Craft Show, Nov 14-16, 2019 is looking for vendors who do woodworking, leather work, gourd work, paintings, or any unique art/craft. This is a juried show. Email holidayafair@gmail.com to receive an application form.
ONGOING through September 24. The San Pedro River Arts Council seeks photographers for its Open, Judged Photography Show and Sale at Cochise College, Benson Center in October. The show is open to all photographers, with separate divisions for youth, amateur color, advanced/professional color, open monochrome (black and white, sepia tone, etc.), and (new this year) “digital artistry” (photos showing heavy manipulation). There will be ribbons and cash awards in each division. For information visit sprarts.org and click on the “Celebrate the Arts” banner; call 520 686 0090 or email lastacy43@gmail.com to request an entry form and information packet.
ONGOING through September 27. Stop in at Cochise College Benson Center for some lovely art by brother sister duo Daphene Wilkerson-Wilkes and Keith Wilkerson. Art has been a favorite for both since they could hold a pencil. Keith’s media of choice is pen and ink. He draws from his life experiences on the ranch while working cattle and hunting. Daphene likes to draw animals, children and ranch events in pastels, charcoal and mixed media. The Benson Center’s Lobby Hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Gallery is free as is the parking.
ONGOING Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve, at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Rd. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. Open Thursday through Monday 8 am-5 pm (9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. - Feb.). A weekly trail pass is $5 for Nature Conservancy members and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children under 13 free. From 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, March through October, a docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the Preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. Contact us at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, darbenz@tnc.org or 520-378-2785. Contact us at taylor.hanson@tnc.org to learn about our summer Kids Camp.
ONGOING Monday through Saturday. See many local artists at the Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 E. 4th St. in Benson. The entrance is on San Pedro St. They are open Mon through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 520-586-4630 for details.
ONGOING Mondays and Wednesdays Vets and their families can try a free Pilates class at The Veterans Synergy Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The classes are Mondays and Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. Bring a mat, socks, and a spill-proof water bottle. For more information call 520-559-0129 and leave a message.
ONGOING on Tuesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m. The eclectic acoustic duo, Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, performs at the Bisbee Grand Saloon, 61 Main St. For more information, call 520-432-5900.
ONGOING on Tuesdays. Work on your communication skills for business or social pleasure at the Cochise Toastmasters Club, 6 to 8 p.m. at the SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. All are welcome. Contact Toni Leiboff, tonileiboff@yahoo.com for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church offers a moment of quiet to start your day. Morning Stillness and Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and gives you 30 minutes just to be still. The church is located at 2750 Cardinal Drive in Sierra Vista and can be reached at 520-458-4432.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Bring your little ones to Parent & Me, 10 to 11 a.m. at the MWR Arts & Crafts Center on Fort Huachuca. It’s preschooler craft time for ages 2-5, The cost is $3 per child and registration is not required. For more information, call 533-2015 or stop by at Bldg. 52008, Arizona Street.
ONGOING on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. there’s the Little Book Club at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents and caregivers and their children ages birth to five can enjoy an hour of reading, singing, crafts, and creative movement. Snacks will be provided, and books are waiting to be borrowed. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
ONGOING on Wednesdays. Partners play live and lively country music at Manda Le’ located at 3455 Canyon De Flores in Sierra Vista from 6 to 8 p.m. Great food, good friends and fun live country music by Partners. This week there’s a costume contest and holiday fun. For information please call 520-803-9668 or Partners at 520-227-3507 or visit partnersband.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays. The Sierra Vista Farmers Market converts Veterans’ Memorial Park into a vibrant community gathering year-round, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This large, family-friendly market features growers, ranchers, and other local food producers bringing fresh produce, meats, milk, eggs, and specialty products. Food trucks and live music round out the fun. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com.
ONGOING on Thursdays The San Jose Library Annex hosts a multi-age interactive STEAM Club where parents/caregivers and their children will read stories and work on projects related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Subjects will include Our Senses, Counting and Comparing, Geometry and Attributes, Sorting and Classifying, and Patterning and Sequencing. This Club is designed to give parents/caregivers tips for supporting their children's math and science development at home. The annex is located at 519 Melody Lane off Hwy. 92 in Bisbee. Contact hwiechert@bisbeeaz.gov or 520-432-4232 for details.
ONGOING Thursdays. Fort Huachuca’s MWR Arts and Crafts offers “Resiliency Through Art” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays by reservation as a great way to counteract military stress. Facilitators assist with art materials, but there will be no instruction or evaluation. The sole purpose of the sessions is for participants to let their thoughts and feelings flow freely through the materials in front of them. Call 520-533-2015 for more information.
ONGOING Fridays Join the Thunder Mountain Twirlers for mainstream square dancing every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner. They promise loads of fun and exercise and a bunch of fun loving people. The cost is $5.00 for club dancers and $6.00 for non-club dancers. Guests are welcome to check out the scene and the square dancing. For more information, contact Stephen by phone or texting at 559-960-3401 or email at tmtsdlessons@gmail.com.
ONGOING Fridays & Saturdays Buffalo Corral Horseback Riding Stables offers two-hour, guided sunset trail rides every Friday and Saturday. Exact time depends upon the season. The cost is $60. Reservations are required for all trail rides. For more information, call Buffalo Corral at 533-5220 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Buffalo-Corral-Riding-Stables.
ONGOING Saturdays. Join docents from the Friends of the San Pedro River an interpretive walk along the San Pedro River. The river features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. You could find some of the species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. There is no charge for the walks; however, donations are accepted to support the docent programs. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. Call the Friends of the San Pedro River for more information at 520-459-2555. The walk starts at 8 a.m. from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90.
ONGOING Sundays The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park (EOP), the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks at 7 a.m. each Sunday. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory (SABO) and the Friends of the San Pedro River (FSPR). The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 22 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks leave from the viewing platform inside the EOP. The entrance is on Hwy. 90 between mile markers 324 and 325 on the north side of the highway. Tours are free; donations are appreciated. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. For more information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
ONGOING Every Sunday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. Bisbee Variety Show (open mic) plays The Copper Queen Hotel. Come sing, play an instrument, tell a joke, recite poetry or just watch! There’s no cover, and all ages are welcome. Find the hotel at 11 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Phone for information: 520-432-2216.
ONGOING through OCT. 31 In 2013 a group of 5 friends, all artists, decided they would meet one day a week to share a meal and create art together. They decided to call themselves “Artists in the Afternoon.” Claudia Apperson, Patricia Dunbar, Sherry Harig, Phil Micheau and Krista Ochs will exhibit their collective works August 1 through October 31 at Canyon Vista Regional Hospital on the "Community Art Wall.” Their artwork will be available for purchase at the hospital gift shop.
SEPTEMBER 20 Cochise College Fitness Groove and Dance Clubs are presenting a masquerade themed Zumba and Fitness-thon from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Sierra Vista Campus Community Room. The $5 donation will benefit residents at Mary’s Mission. Wear a mask. If you don’t have one, they will have some there. Free water. Call 520-515-5316 for details.
SEPTEMBER 20 to 22 Head to Veteran’s Memorial Park for the Fun Festival. Carnival, food, music, and did we say fun? Friday, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.: The Tributaries, a Funtastic Eagles Tribute Band from Tucson. Saturday, 6 to 8:30 p.m. The Dina Preston Band playing rock, blues, R&B, country and jazz. 9 to 10:30 p.m. WAR. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. is Family Day with free kids activities like horse lead-arounds, arts and crafts projects, give-aways. Get carnival wristbands at Safeway, Ace, and Yardley Community Center. For more ticket information, call 520-533-2404.
SEPTEMBER 21 Find some useful or really odd items at the Elks Annual Lodge Yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Shopping Spree, a program where Elk volunteers take children shopping for much needed clothing items, treat the kids to lunch, and surprise the children with a visit from Santa. The Elks are right off Wilcox Drive, just east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Call 520-458-2065 for details.
SEPTEMBER 21 You are invited to an open house and tour of the Cochise County Library headquarters, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is your last opportunity to visit the historic old Bisbee High School building, 100 Clawson Ave. They will be moving soon. Highlighting the tour is a replica of the famous frieze: 'Triumphal Entry of Alexander the Great into Babylon' commissioned by Napoleon I in 1813. Also available will be children's activities, light refreshments, and free books. This event is hosted by The Friends of The Cochise County Library District. 520-432-5055.
SEPTEMBER 21 & 22 The band Copper Wren plays at the Arizona Folklore Preserve at 2 p.m. both days. Sisters Ava, Angel, and Alivea Addleman have sung together all their lives, sharing beautiful three-part harmony arrangements with a multitude of people. The violin and cello duo Will and Lee MacDonald spent a good part of their young lives learning to play old time fiddle, bluegrass, Gypsy Jazz, and classical styles. The Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. For reservations, call 520-378-6165 or email reservations@arizonafolklore.com.
SEPTEMBER 21 Open Live Stage is a great chance to perform or to see some wonderful local performers. Gather tonight at 7 p.m. at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Bisbee. Actors, dancers, singers, music groups, poets, skits, comics are welcome. Leave the fire and equestrian acts at home. Get there early to sign up. They have the warmest audiences in the Western US. Performers and audience members admitted by donation to Central School Project. Contact daviskennthr@hotmail.com for tech specs and more information.
SEPTEMBER 24 Cochise College’s Culinary Arts Program will hold an Open House from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. The public is invited to visit with chef instructors, students and alumni to learn about programs and classes. A tour of the facility will be available, and refreshments will be served. Contact cardellad@cochise.edu for more information.
SEPTEMBER 24 This year's Banned Books Celebration at the Copper Queen Library will feature a Banned Books Story Hour where parents and library patrons will read children's books that have been challenged or banned across the country over the past few years. After the readings, there will be discussion on why the books were challenged and what it means to have intellectual freedom. The featured book will be Justin Richardson's “And Tango Makes Three,” which recounts the true tale of two penguins who created a nontraditional family at the Central Park Zoo back in 2005. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
SEPTEMBER 25 Finish off the day quietly with Sunset Meditation, 5:45 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Join Maydwell Yoga for soothing and restful chants to help you find deep relaxation of body, mind, and heart. Bring a meditation/yoga mat, some water, and be prepared to relax in the grass at the library's outdoor patio/stage. This event is for adults and teens ages 14 and up. No registration is required. Call 520-458-4225 for details.
SEPTEMBER 27 You must see The esh Pop Up Art Show, one night only at Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave. in Old Bisbee. Esh, an impressive Bisbee artist, will be promoting his 2020 calendar filled with unique colourful and black/white illustrations as well as holidays and moon phases. Prints of his work, suitable for framing, will also be available, and you can even purchase artwork off the wall. There will be snacks and beverages, of course. Call 520-462-4866 for more information.