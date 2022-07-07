This week
Music at the Library: Mano Percussion Group. July 8, starts at 6 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library. Join the trio Manos for a lively evening of music. Hear Homero Ceron, Maria Flurry and Fred Morgan showcase a vibrant program filled with Latin pieces inspired by instruments such as marimbas, vibraphones, snare drums and more!
4th Annual SonoraFest. July 9 , 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and July 10, 10 a.m-4 p.m., at The Mall at Sierra Vista. The SonoraFest is a Binational/International Cultural Festival that will highlight 55-60 vendors from Sonora including artisans (clothes and crafts), food vendors, boutiques, tourism companies, hotels and more. For two days participating vendors from Sonora will showcase and sell their goods in an expo setting! Come enjoy continuous entertainment on both days from opening to closing at the Food Court, which will include mariachi groups, folkloric ballet performances and many other genres of music. Presented by the city of Sierra Vista, the Sonora Secretariat of Economy, Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce/Affiliate – Southeast Arizona Hispanic Chamber, Mexican Consulate in Douglas and key community partners The Mall at Sierra Vista and the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce.
Rec & Roll: National Parks & Recreation Month. July 9, 10 a.m.-noon at Tompkins Park. Rec & Roll events feature fun, family-friendly activities for all to enjoy. They are available to kids of all ages at no cost. Join us for backyard games, crafts, and more!
Fry Pioneer Cemetery Tours. July 9, 4-6 p.m. at Fry Pioneer Cemetery. Nestled in the historic West End, the Fry Pioneer Cemetery is the final resting place of one of our founding families, many people of Hispanic and/or Yaqui descent who helped build our early community and approximately 100 unknown infants buried in secret by ladies of the night. Join us to learn about the history of the cemetery and how the city of Sierra Vista, in partnership with the Sierra Vista Historical Society, worked to preserve and restore this significant cultural heritage site.
Dive-In Movie Night: “The Meg.” July 9, starts at 7 p.m. at The Cove. Dive into this special shark-themed movie night at The Cove, complete with shark-related goodie bags, popcorn and soda for all participants. Perfect your survival skills or practice your best shark-related underwater swim while watching the movie on the big screen. This fun and eventful program is a joint effort between aquatics and the museum. Adult discretion is advised for younger children, as the movie is rated PG-13. No registration is required. Admission is $10.
Next week
Peach Picking at Apple Annie’s. July 11-Aug. 14, 8 a.m-5 p.m. at Apple Annie’s Orchard. Apple Annie’s Orchard is pleased to announce the return of the peaches! Apple Annie’s is open daily for picking starting July 11. Parking and admission are free. Take Interstate 10 to Willcox, Exit 340, turn onto Fort Grant Road for 5.5 miles, turn right on Nickles Road and follow signs. For information visit www.AppleAnnies.com or call 520-384-2084. Come visit and enjoy a day of memory making.
Good Morning Sierra Vista. July 12, 7 a.m.- 8:30 p.m. at Cochise College Student Union Building. Good Morning Sierra Vista is a tri-annual networking event (March 8, July 12, and Sept. 13) designed to bring together the Sierra Vista community. Business owners, community leaders, nonprofits and their staff members will benefit from attending. This program provides the city of Sierra Vista, Fort Huachuca, Cochise County and the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce updates as well as a great networking opportunity along with breakfast. The guest speaker will be Imel Jennings, U.S. Chamber of Commerce executive director, Western Regional Office Congressional and Public Affairs Division. Register online at svchamber.com
Upcoming events
Throughout July, the Elfrida Library will be offering free lunches to those younger than 18. On July 9, a water race with Ms. Alex of WaterWise; July 23, wrap-up party and bioblitz in the Elfrida Library Garden.
Harvestfest at Sonoita Vineyards. July 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Entertainment by Neamen Lyles, Corey Spector and The Band Wanted. Lunch may be purchased on-site from The Curry Pot and Curbside Kitchen. VIP Package: $90/person (limited to 60 tickets), everything general admission gets plus early admission at 10 a.m., private climate-controlled room and balcony, VIP restroom, private bar, after hours party 4-6 p.m., after hours winery and vineyard tour, VIP parking, lunch voucher and VIP gift. The 20th annual Sonoita AVA New Release Festival is Saturday, Nov. 12 (this includes all the Sonoita AVA wineries). The 44th annual Blessing of Sonoita Vineyards is scheduled for April 22, 2023. The winery/tasting room is open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. except major holidays. Private tours, tastings, luncheons or special events in the Vintage Room may be arranged. For information: Lori Reynolds, Sonoita Vineyards, 520-455-5893 or Dr. Ed Ackerley, Ackerley Advertising, 520-850-7058.
University South Foundation. 20th Annual Dine Under the Stars Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, 6-9 p,m. Festivities will be held on the University of Arizona Sierra Vista Campus to raise scholarship funds for University of Arizona students in Cochise County. The evening will include dinner, a no-host bar, live entertainment and a silent auction filled with donated items from business and community members. There will be stargazing at the Patterson Observatory. Tickets are $60 for adults and are available online at https://www.universitysouthfoundation.com/dineunderthestars. For information call 520-458-8278, Ext. 2129.