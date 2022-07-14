This week
Peach Picking at Apple Annie’s. July 11-Aug. 14, 8 a.m-5 p.m. at Apple Annie’s Orchard. Apple Annie’s Orchard is pleased to announce the return of the peaches! Apple Annie’s is open daily for picking starting July 11. Parking and admission are free. Take Interstate 10 to Willcox, Exit 340, turn onto Fort Grant Road for 5.5 miles, turn right on Nickles Road and follow signs. For information visit www.AppleAnnies.com or call 520-384-2084. Come visit and enjoy a day of memory making.
VFW Steak Fry. July 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at VFW Post 9972. VFW Post 9972 is putting on a steak fry for its members, their guests, and active duty service members. Dinner will be an 8-ounce steak with onions and mushrooms, baked potato, corn, Western beans, dinner roll and salad. Admission is $13. POC: Nedra Sealey, 520-458-9972.
Guided Nature Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve. July 16, 9-11 a.m., at the very end of Ramsey Canyon Road. This is a recurring event, taking place Saturdays March through October. A docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. The preserve is open Thursday through Monday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. November-February). Weekly trail pass is $5 for members of The Nature Conservancy and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children younger than 13 admitted free. Annual passes are $55. Contact organizers at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, or darbenz@tnc.org, 520-378-2785.
It’s Christmas in July Bazaar. July 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Ethel H. Berger Center. Beat the heat and enjoy a bazaar full of handcrafted goods. Mark your calendars now, you don’t want to miss the Christmas in July Bazaar! This is a great chance to do some early holiday shopping or escape the heat and support local artisans. This bazaar features one-of-a-kind items in addition to commercial vendors. Browse through candles, glassware, jewelry, quilts, woodwork and much more!
Quarterly Birthday Breakfast. July 17, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at VFW Post 9972. If your birthday is this quarter and you are a member of the Post or Auxiliary, your breakfast is free. Breakfast: Choose from the menu. COST: $3 to $6.75 per person. Open to all members, their guest, all active duty service members. POC: Rex Torrez, 520-458-9972
SVCUCC Open Mic. July 17, starts at 3 p.m. at The Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ. The Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ will host an Open Mic Session on Sunday. The church is located at 240 N. State Route 90 Bypass, just north of Target. There is no admission fee for entertainers or audience members. The church will provide microphones and amplifiers if needed. Cowboy and contemporary poets, musicians, singers and entertainers of all talents and ages are invited to perform in this family friendly venue. For information contact Susan Sorensen at 520-366-6645 or the church at 520-458-4895.
Next week
Thursday Night Concert Series: Desert Fever. July 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park. Join organizers Thursdays in Veterans Memorial Park at the Centennial Pavilion for a musical treat as they present their Summer Concert Series. All concerts are free and open to the public. For information, call Parmalee Mitchell at 520-439-2300. Where endless enthusiasm and jazz collide, you’ll find Desert Fever, performing jazz favorites. Your fingers will pop and your toes will start tapping when the music starts up!
Senior Awareness Expo. July 22, 3-6 p.m., at Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church. Come on down and get your questions answered from any of these participants: Cochise County Sheriff’s Department’s RUOK Program, Prestige Living, Valor Hospice, Family Health Care Amigos (Lending Shed), Eden Health, AZ Legal Documents By Jo Jo, ViCap, Stephanie Fulton-Town of H.C. Adult Protective Services, Citizens Police Academy Association, Alzheimer’s Association, SEAGO/Area Agency on Aging, Bayada, Via Elegante, Benson Hospital and Southern AZ Association for the Visually Impaired. This event is open to the public; anyone can come and receive this important information. For questions, contact Theresa Whitney, 520-266-1040.
Upcoming events
Throughout July, the Elfrida Library will be offering free lunches to those younger than 18. On July 9, a water race with Ms. Alex of WaterWise; July 23, wrap-up party and bioblitz in the Elfrida Library Garden.
Harvestfest at Sonoita Vineyards. July 30, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Entertainment by Neamen Lyles, Corey Spector and The Band Wanted. Lunch may be purchased on-site from The Curry Pot and Curbside Kitchen. VIP Package: $90/person (limited to 60 tickets), everything general admission gets plus early admission at 10 a.m., private climate-controlled room and balcony, VIP restroom, private bar, after hours party 4-6 p.m., after hours winery and vineyard tour, VIP parking, lunch voucher and VIP gift. The 20th annual Sonoita AVA New Release Festival is Saturday, Nov. 12 (this includes all the Sonoita AVA wineries). The 44th annual Blessing of Sonoita Vineyards is scheduled for April 22, 2023. The winery/tasting room is open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. except major holidays. Private tours, tastings, luncheons or special events in the Vintage Room may be arranged. For information: Lori Reynolds, Sonoita Vineyards, 520-455-5893 or Dr. Ed Ackerley, Ackerley Advertising, 520-850-7058.
University South Foundation. 20th Annual Dine Under the Stars Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, 6-9 p.m. Festivities will be held on the University of Arizona Sierra Vista Campus to raise scholarship funds for University of Arizona students in Cochise County. The evening will include dinner, a no-host bar, live entertainment and a silent auction filled with donated items from business and community members. There will be stargazing at the Patterson Observatory. Tickets are $60 for adults and are available online at https://www.universitysouthfoundation.com/dineunderthestars. For information call 520-458-8278, Ext. 2129.
Theater on the Move. Theater on the Move is looking for motivated and skilled volunteers to help design and build sets, work with props and costumes, assist as stage managers during rehearsals and live performances, augment the technical team (ights, audio and video), support live theater and other events. Help provide choreography for “Destry, a Gal and a Bad Guy.” Join the excitement of working on a live stage play for The K Palace Theater, home of Theater on the Move. To set up an interview call Barry at 520-803-7089 or email barry.nelson61@gmail.com. If interested attend an audition at The K Palace Theater in Huachuca City: Aug. 18, 19, 25, 26 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m.