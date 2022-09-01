Purchase Access

The Sierra Vista Community Theatre presents “The Treasure of the Mighty San Pedro or This Mine is Mine!” at The Mall at Sierra Vista, A melodrama set in Cochise County! Shows are Sept. 2-4 and 9-10; all shows start at 7 p.m. except for the Sept. 4 Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. This mine is mine! Or is it? The treasure of the mighty San Pedro was deeded to Mae June July at the death of a long, lost uncle. But not before two villains got word of the mine and its fate. Hilarity ensues as our evil villains try everything to wrest the deed from the hands of the fair maiden. Her devoted aunt, her hero, and his faithful sidekick inadvertently foil them at every turn. Info: email info@svcommunitytheatre.org or call 520-458-5889.

