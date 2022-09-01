This week
The Sierra Vista Community Theatre presents “The Treasure of the Mighty San Pedro or This Mine is Mine!” at The Mall at Sierra Vista, A melodrama set in Cochise County! Shows are Sept. 2-4 and 9-10; all shows start at 7 p.m. except for the Sept. 4 Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. This mine is mine! Or is it? The treasure of the mighty San Pedro was deeded to Mae June July at the death of a long, lost uncle. But not before two villains got word of the mine and its fate. Hilarity ensues as our evil villains try everything to wrest the deed from the hands of the fair maiden. Her devoted aunt, her hero, and his faithful sidekick inadvertently foil them at every turn. Info: email info@svcommunitytheatre.org or call 520-458-5889.
San Pedro River Interpretive Walks. Sept. 3, starts at 8 a.m., at the San Pedro House. The Friends of the San Pedro River will conduct interpretive walks the first and third Saturdays of each month. The walks will start at 8 a.m., departing from the San Pedro House, 9800 E. State Route 90, east of Sierra Vista at the river. The San Pedro River features some of the richest wildlife habitat in the United States. Here you’ll find 82 species of mammals, dozens of reptiles and amphibians and nearly 350 species of birds. The river has been designated one of the Last Great Places by the Nature Conservancy. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sun protection. All walks are free. For information call 520-508-4445 or email fspr@sanpedroriver.org.
Volunteer Work Days. Sept. 3, 8 a.m.-noon, at Empire Ranch. Dedicated volunteers have been key to preserving the historic Empire ranch house and headquarters. Volunteer Work Days for hands-on preservation activities at the ranch are held on the first Saturday of most months, generally 8 a.m.-noon, followed by lunch. Volunteers work on general upkeep and landscaping of the Empire Ranch headquarters and assist with preservation projects. In addition to helping preserve and protect the Empire Ranch, you’ll enjoy learning new skills and meeting fun, like-minded folks! Additional volunteer days may be scheduled for special events or additional preservation projects. We invite you to volunteer with us and make a difference!
Guided Nature Walk through the Ramsey Canyon Preserve. Sept. 3, 9-11 a.m., at the end of Ramsey Canyon Road. This is a recurring event, taking place Saturdays March through October. A docent will lead a walk along the easy part of the trail to discuss the natural and cultural history of the preserve (no extra charge). There may be occasional fall foliage walks in November. You’ll enjoy the view of the canyon walls as you walk along Ramsey Creek and might see some of the hundreds of species of birds, plants and trees, insects and mammals. The preserve is open Thursday through Monday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. November-February). Weekly trail pass is $5 for members of The Nature Conservancy and Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8 for others; children younger than 13 admitted free. Annual passes are $55. Contact organizers at peter.leiterman@tnc.org, or darbenz@tnc.org, 520-378-2785.
Showdown in Tombstone. Sept. 3-4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 311 E. Allen St. Come down for the Ninth Annual Showdown in Tombstone. Activities will include free street entertainment daily, gunfight skits, 1880s costume competition and exhibition, raffles, auction and more! If you are not a gunslinger or saloon lady, come down and see the world’s best re-enactors perform to bring the Old West to life. While you are enjoying the festivities you can be hung or have someone hung by the Tombstone Vigilantes at the Hanging scaffold.
Musical Performance/Concert. Sept. 3-4, 2-4 p.m., at the Arizona Folklore Preserve. The Arizona Folklore Preserve features great performances by outstanding musicians in concert every Saturday and Sunday. This week, P. D. Ronstadt & The Company. Peter Dalton Ronstadt is a writer and interpreter of song, a recording engineer and producer, a poet and lyricist, and an all-around postmodern American songster from the great American Southwest. Along with his band, The Company, Peter paints a musical picture of the American Southwest by presenting music from the region, music from Mexico, collected favorites, songs of his father, and new songs that draw inspiration from all the elements of his upbringing. With a lush tapestry of instruments along with unique arrangements, enjoy a moment in time while P.D. Ronstadt & The Co. take you on a musical journey. The Arizona Folklore Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. Make reservations at www.arizonafolklore.com.
Hummingbird Banding at San Pedro House. September 3, 4-6 p.m., at The San Pedro House. Up to 10 species of hummingbirds use the green corridor of the San Pedro River as a freeway between their tropical winter retreats and their northern nesting grounds. The public is invited to get a close-up look at these tiny travelers as staff and volunteers from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, weigh, measure and release them as part of long-term studies of the bird life of this vital migration route. Donations are gratefully accepted. For information contact the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory at 520-432-1388 or visit www.sabo.org.
Bird Walks at the Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park. Sundays, 6 a.m. The Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park, also known as the wastewater treatment plant, is open for bird walks each Sunday morning. The walks take about two hours and are led by docents from Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory and the Friends of the San Pedro River. The EOP is a 50-acre wetlands area planted with aquatic plants, including cattails, and grasses that attract migrating and nesting birds. Tours are restricted to 20 people (including docents) on a first-come, first-served basis. The walks depart from the viewing platform inside the EOP. Dress appropriately for the weather, bring drinking water, wear trail shoes, a hat and sun protection. All walks are free. For information, call 520-508-4445 or visit www.sanpedroriver.org.
Next week
Cochise New Horizons Concert Band Launch. Sept. 10, starts at 4 p.m. at GrooveLab. First rehearsal for Cochise New Horizons Concert Band! Target age is 50-plus. New Horizons Music provides entry points to music-making for adults, including those with no musical experience, and those who were active in school music programs but have been inactive for a long period. You can find New Horizons Music programs across the U.S., Canada and internationally.
Upcoming events
Sierra Vista Community Chorus. The Sierra Vista Community Chorus has begun fall rehearsals and is welcoming interested singers to join as it prepares for the Christmas concert to be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at First Baptist Church on Seventh Street. The chorus is directed by well-known musician Roger Bayes, who directed the Sierra Vista Symphony for 20 years. Rehearsal is at Kino Hall at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista. Rehearsal is every Monday at 9 a.m., with the exception of Labor Day on Sept. 5. There are no auditions and no cost to join. Singers of any age are welcome. This is an opportunity to sing wonderful music with a friendly chorus conducted by a superb director. Questions? Phone General Manager Martha Conklin at 520-378-0730 or email her at mconklin3@cox.net .
20th annual Sonoita AVA New Release Festival. Saturday, Nov. 12 (this includes all the Sonoita AVA wineries). The 44th annual Blessing of Sonoita Vineyards is scheduled for April 22. The winery/tasting room is open daily 10 a.m.-4 p.m. except major holidays. Private tours, tastings, luncheons or special events in the Vintage Room may be arranged. For information: Lori Reynolds, Sonoita Vineyards, 520-455-5893 or Dr. Ed Ackerley, Ackerley Advertising, 520-850-7058.
University South Foundation. 20th Annual Dine Under the Stars Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, 6-9 p.m. Festivities will be held on the University of Arizona Sierra Vista Campus to raise scholarship funds for University of Arizona students in Cochise County. The evening will include dinner, a no-host bar, live entertainment and a silent auction filled with donated items from business and community members. There will be stargazing at the Patterson Observatory. Tickets are $60 for adults and are available online at https://www.universitysouthfoundation.com/dineunderthestars. For information call 520-458-8278, Ext. 2129.
VFW Post 9972. Thursday Family Night Menu, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 9972. Cheeseburger, hamburger or two hot dogs, both served with chips and choice of grilled onions, $5. Double burgers, $7. Bacon topping will be considered nightly specials and will cost $1 more. Complimentary condiments: ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapenos, salsa and pickles. Open to all members, their guest and active-duty service members. POC: Greg Algorri, 520-458-9972
Kegs-N-Eggs Poker Run. Sept. 17. Irish Fest AZ organizers are inviting everyone to participate in the poker run for charity. Registration is $35, and proceeds will help Clovers for Kids, a children’s cancer charity.
Center of Academic Success. The Center of Academic Success has announced the dates and themes for this semester’s concerts. On Sept. 22, CAS will present The Great Outdoors Concert, a celebration of the natural world around us. On Oct. 6, the school will present the Good Thinking Concert, a musical conversation about good character. Its third concert, Fall Songs, will be presented Nov. 1. Matinees will be held at 2 p.m. for school students and staff, and concerts will be presented at 4 p.m. for the public. Bring a non-perishable canned good for the CAS Music Food Box to benefit St. Vincent de Paul.