Huachuca Art Association Day of Demos on Saturday 1/22. Located at 1835 Paseo San Lewis. From 10am- 12pm, Joanne Berry — watercolor, Darlene Wilkinson — Cold way, Lori Giliberto — seed beads to create pictures. From 1pm — 3pm, Naomi Blackwell — art of felting, Joan Wakefield — Pastels, Sue Ziegler — quilting.
AZ Prep Academy Youth Center Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting! On Saturday January 22, at 4 — 6pm. Located at 362 E Wilcox Dr, Sierra Vista. Welcoming Youth Ages 12+ (Parents Welcome) we will have Food, Ribbon Cutting, Art Workshops and More!
Fundraiser for the Lavender Pit Pathway, on Saturday from noon – 5 p.m. A local has generously agreed to match any funds we can come up with to make our grant application more competitive, so we are having a fundraiser this Saturday at the Jonquil from 12-5 with several local bands playing, locally made beer and snacks will be available. Stop by and help us raise funds to make the Lavender Pit safer for bikes and pedestrians! Located at 317 Tombstone Canyon road in Bisbee.
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged, on January 21, 22 and 23, from 7p.m.-9p.m. at The Mall at Sierra Vista. A hilarious madcap dash through all 37 of William Shakespeare plays as done with only three actors.
Arizona Folklore Preserve presents The Wall-Eyed Moles on Saturday January 22 and Sunday, January 23. The Wall-Eyed Moles are Victor (Jeanne Cahill), Vance (Jerome Campbell), and Vivian (Jon Messenger). The band presents an eclectic blend of Americana with roots in Western, Western Swing, Country, Bluegrass, Folk and Jazz. If they can play it, they will. The Arizona Folklore Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 17 and under. Call 520-378-6165 for reservations, or visit the website, https://arizonafolklore.com.
Shoot Out Arena’s January Bull Ridin on Saturday at 2 p.m. at 316 S 3rd St, Tombstone, AZ. Join us for another bull riding!! As always we have a lot of fun!! We will be bringing in 30 of some of the best Bulls and Bull Riders! Fun for the whole family!! Tickets are sold at The Third and Survey Shopping Society. You can buy them in person or online.
