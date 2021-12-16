The Art and History of Military Camouflage with Glenn Minuth. Dec. 16, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Downtown Center or via Zoom. Today, the militaries of most countries employ specially trained cadres of experts in the art camouflage to use the skill of vanishing and creating illusions. Even airpower leverages it to their advantage. You will now appreciate the historic approaches for camouflage techniques and the growing tendency, particularly in the Middle East Theater, towards offensive and away from defensive camouflages. Tickets are $19. To register, visit www.cochise.edu/cll or call 520-515-5492.
Huachuca Art Gallery open house and Raffle basket drawing. Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1835 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Finger foods will be shared from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a raffle starting at 4 p.m. Members will vote for new board members and a few changes to the group's bylaws. The event will feature fine art, jewelry, photographs, ceramics, and wood creation that would make for interesting Christmas gifts.
A Western Family Christmas at the Mescal Movie Set. Dec. 18, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Mescal Movie Set. The set is hosting an “old fashion western Christmas Event, with music, hayrides, food, and a visit from Santa. Event organizers will be asking for renovation donations per vehicle of $20 (organizers may make it $10 if they secure more vendors).
SV Glowride 2021. Dec. 18, starts at 2 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park. This year's event will be held at the Veterans Memorial park in Sierra Vista. Interested groups can register by following the link on the SVGlowride Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SVGlowride
Musical Performance/Concert. Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Arizona Folklore Preserve. The Arizona Folklore Preserve, in partnership with the University of Arizona South and Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s Official State Balladeer, features great performances by outstanding musicians in concert every Saturday and Sunday. This week, Pete Ronstadt and Liz Cerepanya. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 17 and under. More info: https://arizonafolklore.com
Shoot Out Arena’s December Bull Riding. Dec. 18, starting at 4 p.m., at 316 S. 3rd Street, Tombstone. Come down for another bull riding. The event will be bringing in 30 of some of the best bulls and bull riders. Fun for the whole family. Tickets are sold at The Third and Survey Shopping Society. Interested individuals can buy in person or online. Online purchase questions will be addressed as timely as possible between 10:00 am - 6:00 pm and online purchasing stops at 6:00 pm on Friday evenings before the bull riding events. The day of the event only in person sales will be available. For in person purchases, please go to the ticket office. The ticket office is located inside The Third and Survey Shopping Society at 317 S 3rd St, Tombstone Az. For online purchases: Simply facebook message my ticket sales associate, Leann https://www.facebook.com/LeannChamplin24
New Day Holiday Shin Dig. Dec. 18, starts at 4 p.m., at 2050 N. No Name Road. Hosted by the New Day Farmstead, come by the farm/garage and visit with the New Day Crew. There will be refreshments and you can certainly bring a treat to share. The event is anticipating playing pool, darts, poker, and other games, singing karaoke, sitting around the fire, and projecting holiday movies for the kids. Come early for animal involvement and later for festivities or stay for the whole shebang. Parking is on the property and food and/or monetary donations for the farm are welcomed. More info: https://www.facebook.com/newdayfarmstead