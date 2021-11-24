Free Thanksgiving Dinner. Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church. The Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church invites you and members of the community to come down and enjoy a thanksgiving meal with its family on Thanksgiving. Dine in and drive thru options are available. More info: 266-3328.
19th Annual Patagonia Art Walk. Nov. 26 & 27, 10 a.m. to dusk, in the Town of Patagonia, primarily along McKeown Street. The Art Walk will showcase the work of 40 talented artists from Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin. This is a health-smart event, with artists displaying their unique wares in open air courtyards, located on the map at www.patagoniaartwalk.com. Come with family, friends and dogs to leisurely stroll through the lovely sky islands town and browse inspired handmade treasures with an eye for special holiday gift giving. Featuring stone and steel sculpture, oil, acrylic, and watercolor paintings, art cards, collages, jewelry and more, there’s sure to be something for everyone. The event is set to feature musical performances, food, and beverages alongside the art.
Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Market. Dec. 3, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park. The annual tree lighting event has been expanded into a two day event. Partnering with the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista, the event has been enhanced this year. A new tree will stand tall as the centerpiece of the event. On Friday, the Sierra Vista Community Band will perform at 5:00 p.m. and the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Santa will arrive after the ceremony to meet local children and take their letters, while the holiday market and children’s activities will remain open throughout the event. On Saturday, the Desert Swing Band will perform a Christmas Concert at noon. Then the park entrances and exits will close from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. for the chamber’s Christmas Light Parade. Once the parade ends, Santa will once again visit the park as the shopping and children’s activities continue until 11:00 p.m. More info: https://www.svachamber.com/holiday-events
Sierra Vista Community Chorus presents, “IT’S CHRISTMAS.” Dec. 3, starting at 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church. The concert will be free, but guests are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for needy children from birth to 12 years old.
St. Patrick Women’s Club annual Christmas Bazaar. Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at St. Patrick Church Parish Hall on Quality Hill in Old Bisbee. Approximately twenty local and out of town vendors are expected to take part, bringing hand sewn and quilted items, western themed specialties, candles, jewelry, area photography, handmade Christmas cards and ornaments, leather goods, and much more. The usual large variety of homemade baked items and sweets will be available, and many treasures will be found at the silent auction. A new feature this year will be donation based gift wrapping, either for items purchased at the bazaar or items brought from home. Being mindful of the increasing COVID concerns, masks will be required for all persons — shoppers, vendors, and workers — in the hall.
Around the World in 30 Instruments Concert with Four Shillings Short. Dec. 7, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Lowell Junior High Auditorium. The Celtic/Folk/World music duo Four Shillings Short will be performing a free concert for the whole family. “Around the World in 30 Instruments” is a multi-cultural educational concert featuring Traditional and Original music from the Celtic lands, Medieval & Renaissance Europe, India and the Americas on a fantastic array of instruments (over 30) including Hammered & Mountain Dulcimer, Mandolin, Mandola, Bouzouki, Recorders, Tinwhistles, Medieval and Renaissance Woodwinds, North Indian Sitar, Charango, Bowed Psaltery, Banjo, Native American Flutes, Bodhran, Guitar, Ukulele, Doumbek & Darbuka, Spoons, vocals and even a Krumhorn.
TubaChristmas in Tombstone. Dec. 11, 1 p.m., at the corner of 3rd and Allen streets. TubaChristmas in Tombstone returns for it’s ninth year, featuring low brass players from across the state. The free concert will be headed by conductor Mike Moyer from Sierra Vista. The concert will be free.
Irish Literature (ENG 260). Spring Semester, online. Irish literature is back, and completely online this coming semester. The class offers a comprehensive history of Ireland as well as an indepth look at Irish sagas, poetry, short stories, and plays from it’s pre-Christian beginnings to the modern day.