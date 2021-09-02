Bisbee Labor Day Weekend Drag Show, Saturday September 4th at 9 to 11:30p.m. High Energy Drag is returning to Bisbee! During this show 6 entertainers from across the state are coming into town to entertain the locals.The event will be held at The Quarry Bisbee, 40 Brewery Ave, Bisbee. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. If you choose to wait at the door, ticket prices will go up the day of. Only 150 tickets will be sold.
On Saturday September 4th the Little Library Bookstore will have it’s “First Saturday of the Month” 50% off Storewide Sale. Books, DVD’s, CD’s, Greeting Cards and more — everything’s half price. All sales are for the Sierra Vista Library. The store is located at 2600 E. Tacoma Street atthe Sierra Vista Library. Sale hours are from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Showdown Old West Costume Contest is being held at Tombstone Historic District on September 4th at 10a.m. – September 5th at 3p.m. There are eight categories including a child’s 12 & under. There will be awards for first place along with a monetary award and monetary awards for 2nd place also. Entree fee is $10 with no fee for the child’s class. This is a two day event with placings done on Saturday for each category. On Sunday the winners will return for the chance to claim the special Best of Show award along with $100.00.
19th annual Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour will showcase nine gardens, four in Old Bisbee, four in the Warren District and the one in the San Jose DistrictTickets are $15, Located at Grassy Parkin, Old Bisbee, Warren and San Jose or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bisbee-bloomers-19th-annual-garden-tour-tickets-166185107129. For more information see the Facebook page at: fb.com/bisbeegardentour/posts/882282972415697
The 12th annual fundraiser of the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee’s “Cars and Bikes on Arizona Street” on Saturday, Sept. 4, beginning at 10 a.m. at 405 Arizona St. in Warren with an awards ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. People interested in entering their cars or motorcycles should be there at 8 a.m. to register. The registration form must be filled out in advance and emailed to Annette Flores at: aflores@bgcbisbee.org. One can pay the $30 entry fee on the website at: https://www.bgcbisbee.org/eventshttps://www.bgcbisbee.org/events. The fee is $40 the day of the event. There will be food, music and merchant vendors. For more information: https://www.facebook.com/Cars-Bikes-at-the-Vista-149328221750872.
Gats-B 2021 Labor Day Weekend, Friday to Monday, with locations throughout Old Bisbee. Celebrate “The Gats–B” in 1920s roaring fashions of the day.Flapper fashions can be bought at some of the retail stores in Old Bisbee. Live entertainment will be available at many of the Old Bisbee bars. Visit http://www.bisbeegatsb.com for information regarding live music performances, burlesques shows and other events going on in Bisbee over this Labor Day Weekend.
On Tuesday September 7th at 9 am — 3 pm at Cochise College Douglas campus, learn to manage illness and injuries within their first few minutes until professional help arrives. This class is for any person who wants to acquire important life-saving skills or has a duty to respond to a first aid or cardiac emergency because of job responsibilities or regulatory requirements. Course content includes general principles of CPR / AED and first aid for medical and injury emergencies. Those who complete this course will qualify for a two-year certification. CSP: The Career Skills Pathway Program was created to allow you to gain new skills which will enable you to find a new career pathway or gain valuable skills you can use in your current or future position. This program aims to provide affordable educational opportunities for everyone who has been affected by the pandemic, $35.
Brown Bag Lecture Series, new this fall is the ability to choose which option you prefer to participate in the lectures, lectures start September 15th and run from 12 to 1pm at Cochise College. You can join us in person at the Downtown Center or via Zoom. The Brown Bag lectures offer community members an opportunity to hear fascinating stories and learn about a wide array of topics in a no-pressure environment. Each lecture, free and open to the public, features a different topic and presenter. Attendees are welcome to bring a lunch to enjoy while they listen. World Events In Bible Prophecy- A Free Bible study course, September 6th — November 30th Tuesday Mornings 10:30 — Noon.The event is being held at Willcox Library – 100 N. Curtis Ave. Bibles, Study Materials and Healthy Snacks will be provided. All are invited.
Echoing Hope Ranch to Host Wine and the Arts Event. Located at 8344 S Hereford Rd on Saturday, September 11 at 10am-4pm. The Family-Friendly event is free, and will have Live Music by Desert Fever Jazz Band and Food Trucks. Enjoy wines and beer from 1764 Vineyards, Coronado Vineyards and Barrio Brewing. Each winery is participating independently and may provide samples and/or sell by the glass and/or sell by the bottle. Samplers must be 21 to sample and be prepared to show ID. Vendors include 3’s a Charm Beauty Co., In Stitches, Designs by Elizabeth, Windsor Brown Designs, Loyala Earth Element, Over the Edge Art — Huachuca Art Association, Okie Doughkie Bakery, Crafty Design Mary Mewhorter and Joyce the Artist — Huachuca Art Association. There will also be a petting zoo, jumping castle, games, activities and more!
Sierra Vista Community Chorus is beginning again! They’ll be rehearsing for their Christmas concert to be presented on December 3, 2021 at 7pm at First Baptist Church on 7th Street in Sierra Vista. Now directed by well-known musician and musical director Roger Bayes, rehearsals will resume on Mondays at 9am, starting on September 13, at Kino Hall at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista. New singers are very welcome. Home-schooled high school students who love to sing are invited to join them. Email General Manager Martha Conklin at mconklin3@cox.net or phone 520-378-0730.
Come have some serious fun by learning how to build your Bucket List! Monday, September 13, 6 — 8 pm, Cochise College Downtown Center. Explore how you can change your life and add more of the things you have always dreamt of doing. Now is the time to start choosing what you want to experience and put your plan into action. In addition, you will learn some interesting things about yourself, $19.
On Tuesday, September 14, 8:30am — 3:30pm, Cochise College Downtown Center is having a Basic Excelclass. It is designed for students who have no or little Excel experience. It starts with creating new workbooks and then covers editing and managing worksheets, including selecting cells, entering data, and using the Excel Ribbon. Basic Excel also covers creating and using mathematical formulas and adding Excel functions to worksheets. Students who complete this course will have an excellent grounding in Excel that they can use in their work, but they will also be prepared for more advanced topics, $79. Folks can register at www.cochise.edu/cll, give us a call at 520-515-5492, or stop into our office at the Downtown Center.
On Wednesday, September 15, 10am- noon, Cochise College Downtown Center, is teaching fermenting. Fermenting is an inexpensive and easy way to preserve some foods and control the flavor of that food. Kim Chi doesn’t always have to be hot! It can have flavor without all of the heat. Prefer to keep the probiotics in your sauerkraut? Make it at home. And pickled cucumbers and other vegetables also hold their probiotics. Flavor and nutrition are under your control! And the best part of all is there is no expensive equipment to purchase, $19.
Tombstone Cowboy Church is hosting Dwayne Williams, a Nashville recording artist and evangelist, on Friday and Saturday October 1 and 2 at 7PM. Located at Tombstone Cowboy Church 902 East Fremont Street 9 and Fremont Street (or Highway 80) Tombstone, AZ 85638. It is FREE and everyone is welcome!