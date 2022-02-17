- Space Cowboy Dance Party, on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 7:00 PM at The Meading Room 3470 Highway 82, Sonoita. Break out your best space cowboy outfit and we’ll provide the glow sticks, dance floor, music, and drinks! Live DJ’s all night long (ish)! Dance party inside and stargazing outside with John Meschberger and the Space Science Adventures Orion telescope. Galaxies, nebula & star clusters galore. The Space Cowboy (Raspberry Draft Mead) will be flown' and we'll have $5 10oz Space Cowboy's and 15% off bottles for the night! $10 Cover. Space Cowboy Costume Contest!! Dress for the theme & we'll pick a winner at the end of night. Details: (520) 428-1170
- Arizona Folklore Preserve presents Ruderalis Rhythm & Review on Saturday, February 19, and Sunday, February 20. Ruderalis Rhythm & Revue delivers a health and happiness show, with upbeat songs that will keep you listening to find out what will happen next. Rudy Cortese, singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist to include banjo, guitar, mandolin, and fiddle, is a five-time Four Corner States Banjo champion and an Arizona state banjo champion. His music spans a variety of original compositions, bluegrass, rhythm & roots, folk/country, and some classical pieces. Rudy has played at the AZ Folklore Preserve with a couple different groups, ‘Cadillac Mountain,’ and ‘Scattered Grass.’ Elizabeth Kronlage, harmony vocals, tenor guitar, and cello, will join Rudy for this weekend’s shows. The Arizona Folklore Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 17 and under. Call 520-378-6165 for reservations, or visit the website, https://arizonafolklore.com
- Vigilante Days 2022, Feb. 19 at 10:30 am – Feb 20 at 3:00 pm it’s taking place on Allen Street in the heart of the Tombstone historic district. Vigilante Days 2022 will be a fun filled, family friendly event again this year. The Vigilantes will be on the street for the weekend presenting comedy skits and historical re-enactments for your enjoyment. The Tombstone Vigilettes will be doing their 1880 fashion show and the Wild West Witches will be performing also. There will be a corn hole event taking place along with raffle tickets available to purchase for two firearms. Those being a reproduction pistol that is an 1851 colt navy, and reproduction model 92 Winchester 45. You can get your picture taken at the famous hanging tree and the full size coffin!! Details: tombstonevigilantes.com
- Wild West Outpost Riding Workshop, Feb. 20 at 2:00 PM – Feb 27 at 11:00 AM hosted by Tombstone Monument Ranch & Cattle Company at 895 W. Monument Rd. Breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, acres of unspoiled land at this dude ranch fashioned as an Old Western town from 1881. You are invited to experience a week-long intense program to hone your horsemanship and riding skills. It’s now time to explore the area on top of a horse, listen to live music or take a walk to be a part of history and see the Monument of Tombstone’s founder Ed Schiefflin. Enjoy this all-inclusive educational vacation that features accommodations, all meals, riding activities, horsemanship and riding workshop and ranch entertainment. Details: 520-457-7299
- Hybrid Brown Bag Lecture Series: Oaxacan Master Weaver by Alex Martinez, a free event on Feb. 23 at 12pm to 1 pm. Join via from home via Zoom or in person at the Cochise College Downtown Center! To join, visit our webpage, click on the Brown Bag Lecture button and then click on the lecture title you want to attend at noon of the specified date. It’s that easy! Your other option is to join us in person at the Downtown Center, Room G106. Alex, a Master Zapotec weaver, returns from his home in Teotitlan del Valle, Oaxaca. Alex and his family have been producing high-quality rugs and tapestries for a century using ancient methods of natural vegetable dyes to infuse a wide array of colors and tones. He will use a small loom to give a live demonstration showing the weaving process. Weavings will be available for viewing and purchase. Go to: https://www.cochise.edu/ for more information.
- Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Show and Sale. Saturday, March 5, 9 am to 5 pm; Sunday, March 6, 10 am to 3pm. Buena High School, Sierra Vista. Admission $7, children under 12 free. Free parking, handicapped accessible. Large show with beautiful quilts on display, vendors, guild boutique, demonstrations, opportunity quilt tickets. Two free quilts will be given away each day. hummingbirdquiltguild.com
