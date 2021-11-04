San Pedro Flycasters Club meeting is 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Thunder Mountain Community Church. Club member Ray Ganey will be guest speaker and give a presentation titled “The Aniak Angler: Aniak River Expedition 2021.” The Aniak River is the most northerly river offering Alaska rainbow trout fly fishing, big “leopard” rainbows that range 22-30 inches. The Aniak River offers an Alaska fly fishing rafting trip through some of the state’s most productive fish habitat, sporting excellent numbers of grayling, rainbows and salmon. For info contact SPFC President Rick Weisberg, oasisrainwater@theriver.com, 520-234-7681.
Cheers for Charity will be Nov. 4, 5:30-8 p.m. at Tombstone Monument Ranch. The event will help with the restoration of historical Tombstone. Join the organizers at the Monument Ranch to celebrate their first beer, wine, and fashion festival. Advance tickets are $15, tickets at the door are $20. Info: @TombstoneRestorationCommissionTombstoneAZ on Facebook.
The Buena Fine Arts department’s “On Stage ‘21 — Wishing Wells and Magic Spells” will be presented Nov. 5 and 6 from 7-9 p.m. at the Klein Center of Performing Arts. It will showcase a variety of performances by the school’s band, theater students and choir. The On Stage series has been active since 1976 as a way to raise funds for the fine arts program at the school. The fine arts department’s website: https://sites.google.com/view/buena-fine-arts-productions/calendar
The 9th Annual Cochise County Sheriff’s Charity Ride is Nov. 6, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lawley Nissan. Come out for fun and adventure at this Back the Blue event to support your local Cochise County Charities. Must register online. Info: @CochiseSO on Facebook
The Little Library Bookstore’s “First Saturday of the Month” is Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library. Celebrate the first Saturday of the month as all books, CDs, DVDs, and greeting cards will be 50% off their already low prices. All proceeds go the Sierra Vista Library.
The 6th Annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival is Nov. 6, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark. The festival will feature Compania De Danza Folklorica Arizona, Mariachi Estrellas De Tucson, Mariachi Tesoro De Tucson as a headliner and more. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children younger than 10. Tickets are available at www.purplepass.com/1106. Info:bisbeemariachifestival.com
A musical performance/concert is set Nov. 6 and 7, 2-4 p.m. at the Arizona Folklore Preserve. The Arizona Folklore Preserve presents musical performances every weekend with different artists. This week’s performer is Juni Fisher. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 17 and younger. Info: https://arizonafolklore.com/
Bird Walk at Sierra Vista Environmental Operations Park, Nov 7, 8-11 a.m. at the Environmental Operations Park. Led by docents of the Friends of the San Pedro River and other local organizations, come out and take a birdwatching tour. Info: http://beoutdoorsarizona.org/event/bird-walk-at-sierra-vista-eop-9/2021-11-07/
Cochise Western Model Railroad Association is excited to announce the return of the Annual Fall Open House at 680 Fort Ave., Sierra Vista, Nov. 6 and Nov. 7, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m. CWMRA is inviting the Sierra Vista community and beyond to celebrate National Model Railroading Month 2021 and the return of open houses as a free local family fun event. There will be an outdoor train layout as well as tours of indoor train layouts. Come watch the trains and listen to the authentic sounds of working railroads!
Free Thanksgiving dinner, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church. The Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church invites you and members of the community to enjoy a meal with its family on Thanksgiving. Dine -n and drive-thru options are available. Info: 520-266-3328
Sierra Vista Community Chorus presents, “IT’S CHRISTMAS,” Dec. 3, 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church. The concert will be free, but guests are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys for needy children from birth to 12 years old.