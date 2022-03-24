Creative Canvases: Teen Paint Night. March 25, 4-5:30 p.m., at the Sierra Vista Public Library. This month’s teen paint night will focus on silhouette paintings. The library will provide the canvas, paints, and brushes, all that you need to bring is creativity.
2022 Spring Hiring & Career Fair. March 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cochise College Downtown Center. ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona is teaming up with Cochise College’s Nursing & Allied Health Department to host an in-person hiring & career fair at the Cochise College Downtown Center at 2600 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista.
Arts & Crafts Bazaar. March 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in front of Stronghold Art Gallery/Heine Store and More. An arts and crafts bazaar featuring vendors from the local area. ZAPARA & 1764 Wineries to provide wine tastings. Live music. Food by Stronghold Cafe.
SHRED-A-THON. March 26, starts at 10 a.m., at The Mall at Sierra Vista. The Shred-a-thon provides an opportunity for the community to safely shred their documents. This will be a drive-thru event. Interested individuals can bring anything from receipts, old bills, credit card offers, tax and medical records, banking and loan information, investment records, or even internal correspondences. Document shredding will cost $5 per copy paper-sized box or bag. Please remove all metal tabs on file folders, binder clips & 3-ring binders before drop off. The shred truck will be placed at The Mall at Sierra Vista Parking lot, on the old Sears side.
The Drag Races. March 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at AZ Hops and Vines. Don’t be a drag, be a queen! Come help celebrate the coming out of the Drag Queen, a hopped wine. The Drag Queen is a wine dressed up as beer. The day is full of fun with a DJ, Queens performing, a food truck, and the annual drag race!
Musical Performance/Concert. March 26 and 27, 2-4 p.m., at the Arizona Folklore Preserve. The Arizona Folklore Preserve, in partnership with the University of Arizona South and Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s Official State Balladeer, features great performances by outstanding musicians in concert every Saturday and Sunday. This week, Michael Grande. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 17 and under. More info: https://arizonafolklore.com
River Walk. March 29, 6:30-9:30 a.m., at Casa de San Pedro B & B. The San Pedro River, a narrow green oasis rippling through desert grassland, is one of the last wild rivers in the Southwest and one of the most endangered. These 3-hour guided walks through desert grassland and among towering cottonwood trees will introduce you to the birds and other wildlife that make their homes in the sanctuary of the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area. $15 per person for adult members of SABO and/or guests of Casa de San Pedro Bed & Breakfast, $20 for adult non-members. Participation is limited, and reservations are required; prepaid registration is refundable only if unforeseen circumstances force SABO to cancel the walk More info: https://sabo.org/activities/calendar/#!event/2022/3/29/river-walk
Star Party at Kartchner Caverns. April 2, noon to 9 p.m., at Kartchner Caverns State Park. Join Kartchner Caverns, an International Dark Sky Park, for a star party. See the wonders of the cosmos, from the rings of Saturn to solar flares, at this astronomy event. Schedule is as follows: 12 p.m.: Solar viewing 5:00 p.m.: Presentation by Dolores Hill, University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, in the Discovery Center After dark: Star gazing. $7/vehicle, no charge for campers or visitors who have taken a cave tour that day. Dress appropriately for the weather. Bring a red light flashlight or ask a ranger for a filter.