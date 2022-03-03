Arizona Folklore Preserve, on Saturday March 5th and Sunday March 6th will have everyone’s favorite bluegrass group, The Sonoran Dogs! If you love bluegrass, don’t miss this show. If you aren’t familiar with bluegrass, you’ll love it after hearing master musicians Peter McLaughlin on guitar and vocals, Mark Miracle on mandolin and vocals, Tyler Walls on banjo, and Brian Davies on upright bass and vocals. The Arizona Folklore Preserve is located at 56 E. Folklore Trail in Hereford. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children 17 and under. Doors open at 1 p.m., shows start at 2 p.m. Call 520-378-6165 for reservations, or visit the website, https://arizonafolklore.com
Hybrid Brown Bag Lecture Series: Windows of the Soul: Stained Glass Church Windows in Southern Arizona. March 9 at noon-1:00 pm Free. You can join us from the comfort of your home via Zoom. To join, visit cochise.edu/downtown-center/cll/, click on the Brown Bag Lecture button and then click on the lecture title you want to attend at noon of the specified date. It’s that easy! Your other option is to join us in person at the Downtown Center, Room G106, on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. Bisbee, Douglas, and Tombstone churches have some of the most impressive stained-glass windows in the Southwest. These towns were rich with mining wealth in the early 20th Century, and they built churches with windows that would cost millions of dollars today.
The Sierra Vista Community Theatre is have “Rumors” by Neil Simon at The Mall at Sierra Vista: 2200 El Mercado Loop, Suite 1200, Sierra Vista on March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19 at 7 p.m. and March 6, 13, 20 at 3 p.m. A death at a party leads the guests to attempt to determine what happened, with comedic results. To buy tickets: go to www.svcommunitytheatre.org
Magic, Hags and Therapy! On March 12 at 7 p.m. The Fault Line Players present a show packed with mystery, chills, laughter . . . and counseling? ‘Magic, Hags & Therapy’ is a collection of 5, original one act plays filled to the brim with entertainment! Supernatural thrills! Biting satire! Laugh out loud comedy! And a little heart-felt warmth thrown in for good measure, all for only $10! 400 W Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista. Visit the fault line players’ website: https://thefaultlineplayers.com/
9th Annual Foster a Future Craft Bazaar, Come visit a wonderful craft bazaar. Foster a Future opens on Friday, March 11 at 1pm to 8pm, and continues on Saturday, March 12 from 9am to 3pm. Windemere Hotel, 2047 S. Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ. Local Vendors and Catholic Community Services team up to support foster children and family programs in Southeast Arizona. Proceeds from this event will help foster children and families. Did you know that hundreds of children in Southeast Arizona are placed in foster care each year? They are scared, confused, and are usually unable to bring any of their personal belongings to the foster home. Donate a new suitcase or backpack and receive free raffle tickets!! Maryann Hockstad maryann.h@cox.net.
All you turkey vulture fans get ready for the annual Return of the Turkey Vultures on Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bisbee Saturday Market in Vista Park. Live vultures will be there from 10 a.m. to noon. Come in costume! Bring kites! Parade will kick off around noon at the flagpole. Vultures will also be shown from 1-2 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane. Thank you Bisbee Saturday Market, Copper Queen Library and Liberty Wildlife for helping make this happen!