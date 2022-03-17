Classic Cars “Off Main” Car Show. March 19, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lion's Park, 435 N Adams Street in Benson, AZ. Benson Clean and Beautiful presents the Classic Cars "Off Main" Car Show. This car show has been designated as a TVS Social Event and TVS Members can RSVP their attendance on the web site under the "Member Events (New)" link.
Cochise Crafters Craft & Business Fair. March 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Mall at Sierra Vista. A craft fair showcasing several local crafters and businesses from Sierra Vista. More info: www.cochisecrafters.com
Wild West Days 2022. March 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tombstone, AZ. The 14th Annual Tombstone Wild West Days (A Salute to the Men and Women of Armed Forces) is March 19-20, 2022. Parade Grand Marshal’s for the Parade is “B” Troop 4th U.S. Calvary, Fort Huachuca. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/240536648252665/
Cochise College Rodeo, March 19 and 20, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Wren Arena. The Cochise College Rodeo will be held at the Wren Arena with the Sierra Vista Riding Club. Tickets are $10 at the Wren Arena gate, free for children under six and active duty military with ID. Post access required.
Musical Performance/Concert. March 19 and 20, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Arizona Folklore Preserve. The Arizona Folklore Preserve, in partnership with the University of Arizona South and Dolan Ellis, Arizona’s Official State Balladeer, features great performances by outstanding musicians in concert every Saturday and Sunday. This week, Jean Prescott. Tickets are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 17 and under. More info: https://arizonafolklore.com
Seth Brown Live at Electric Brewing. March 20, starts at 4 p.m., at Electric Brewing, Bisbee. Seth Brown and his wife, Desiree, tour their music and storytelling. You can stream Seth’s debut album ‘Campfire Currency’ on all the platforms, find your favorite song before the show here: https://sethbrown.hearnow.com/
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. March 24, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Landmark Cafe. Come down for an evening of food and laughs. Throughout the evening enjoy comedian Dwayne Parker as he shares clean comedy! Then check out some unique items donated by members that will be auctioned off, and bid on those items you’d like to take home or gift to someone! All proceeds go to SV Gives, a domestic nonprofit organization designed to allow community members to do what they love; helping their neighbors in their time of need.Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for children 12 and under (under 2 are free). More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spaghetti-dinner-fundraiser-tickets-293337037977
Creative Canvases: Teen Paint Night. March 25, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Sierra Vista Public Library. This month's teen paint night will focus on silhouette paintings. The library will provide the canvas, paints, and brushes, all that you need to bring is creativity.
Arts & Crafts Bazaar. March 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in front of Stronghold Art Gallery/Heine Store and More. An arts and crafts bazaar featuring vendors from the local area. ZAPARA & 1764 Wineries to provide wine tastings. Live music. Food by Stronghold Cafe.