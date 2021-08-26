VFW Post 9972 (549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista) is having chicken fried steak dinner with mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, and roll. Friday August, 27th at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Live Entertainment 8 to 11 p.m. Open to All Members, their Guest, and All Active Duty Service Members, cost is $9.
On August 28 from 8 — 11a.m., join the Sierra Vista Community Gardens at 300 E. Wilcox for a little food, and visit with us and other like-minded groups in our area. Several demonstrations are planned at this “Breakfast in the Garden,” and there will be door prizes.
World Events In Bible Prophecy- A Free Bible study course, August 31st — November 30th Tuesday Mornings 10:30 — Noon.The event is being held at Willcox Library – 100 N. Curtis Ave. Bibles, Study Materials and Healthy Snacks will be provided. All are invited.
Free outdoor concerts continue on Thursday Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park at the Centennial Pavilion as the city of Sierra Vista presents its summer concert series. All concerts are free and open to the public. Sierra Vista Community Band will be playing.
Bisbee Labor Day Weekend Drag Show, Saturday September 4th at 9 to 11:30p.m. High Energy Drag is returning to Bisbee! During this show 6 entertainers from across the state are coming into town to entertain the locals.The event will be held at The Quarry Bisbee, 40 Brewery Ave, Bisbee. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. If you choose to wait at the door, ticket prices will go up the day of. Only 150 tickets will be sold.
On Saturday September 4th the Little Library Bookstore will have it’s “First Saturday of the Month” 50% off STOREWIDE SALE. Books, DVD’s, CD’s, Greeting Cards and more — everything’s half price. All sales are for the Sierra Vista Library. The store is located at 2600 E. Tacoma Street atthe Sierra Vista Library. Sale hours are from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Showdown Old West Costume Contest is being held at Tombstone Historic District on September 4th at 10a.m. – September 5th at 3p.m. There are eight categories including a child’s 12 & under. There will be awards for first place along with a monetary award and monetary awards for 2nd place also. Entree fee is $10 with no fee for the child’s class. This is a two day event with placings done on Saturday for each category. On Sunday the winners will return for the chance to claim the special Best of Show award along with $100.00.
At Cochise College Douglas campus, learn to manage illness and injuries within their first few minutes until professional help arrives. This class is for any person who wants to acquire important life-saving skills or has a duty to respond to a first aid or cardiac emergency because of job responsibilities or regulatory requirements. Course content includes general principles of CPR / AED and first aid for medical and injury emergencies. Those who complete this course will qualify for a two-year certification. CSP: The Career Skills Pathway Program was created to allow you to gain new skills which will enable you to find a new career pathway or gain valuable skills you can use in your current or future position. This program aims to provide affordable educational opportunities for everyone who has been affected by the pandemic. On Tuesday September 7th at Tue, Sept 7, 9 am — 3 pm, $35.
Brown Bag Lecture Series, new this fall is the ability to choose which option you prefer to participate in the lectures. You can join us in person at the Downtown Center or via Zoom. The Brown Bag lectures offer community members an opportunity to hear fascinating stories and learn about a wide array of topics in a no-pressure environment. Each lecture, free and open to the public, features a different topic and presenter. Attendees are welcome to bring a lunch to enjoy while they listen. Lectures start Sept. 15 and run from 12 to 1 p.m. at Cochise College.