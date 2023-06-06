BRANDING SUMMER

Summer is coming, and with it the yearly onslaught of attempts to label a season that has not yet happened.

 GABRIEL ALCALA NYT

As trees bloom, the predictions come on like an allergy attack.

The song of the summer will be by Ed Sheeran. The drink of the summer will be the Hugo Spritz. Feral Girl Summer is over and Married Girl Summer has arrived. Get out your toenail clippers, because Barefoot-Boy Summer is on its way.

