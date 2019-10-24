TUCSON — The Arizona Wildcats (4-3, 2-2) complete the second half of back-to-back road contests this Saturday with a game against the Stanford Cardinal (3-4, 2-3) in Stanford, California. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. with a television broadcast slated for Pac-12 Networks.
It will be the Wildcats first crack at the Cardinal since 2016 — with the Pac-12 schedule having rotated them off Arizona's schedule in 2017 and 2018 — and their first trip to the Farm since 2015.
Stanford dropped their most recent game, 34-16, to UCLA last Thursday night after having rattled off consecutive victories over Oregon State and Washington.
Notes & Numbers
The Wildcats haven't traveled to play the Cardinal since 2015. Arizona and Stanford have played just five times since 2010.
Arizona is looking to even its all-time record at Stanford at 8-8.
Junior linebacker Tony Fields II leads Arizona with 57 tackles. Fellow junior linebacker Colin Schooler is second with 54. Fields and Schooler are two of just 10 players in the Pac-12 to have already surpassed the 50-tackle mark.
Redshirt junior cornerback Lorenzo Burns registered his seventh pass breakup of the season Saturday at USC and now has 10 passes defended in seven games this year. Burns ranks third in the conference in passes defended per game at 1.43. He ranks 14th nationally.
Wide receiver Brian Casteel had five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns at USC on Saturday. He notched the first 100-yard receiving game of the season for Arizona. It also marked the first time an Arizona receiver surpassed the 100-yard mark at USC since Bobby Wade had four catches for 102 yards against the Trojans in 2000.
Arizona is 13th in the country and second in the conference in total offense at 491.6 yards per game.
Redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Tilford has 21 carries for 166 yards and three touchdowns over his last four games. Tilford had 21 total carries in the first 13 games of his career dating back to 2017, rushing for 163 yards and three touchdowns.
The Cardinal rank sixth in the Pac-12 in total defense, allowing 402.4 yards per game and 11th in total offense at 330.9 yards per contest. The Wildcats are 11th in total defense at 469.6 yards per game.