WILLCOX — All city council members and the mayor were present for a regular council meeting on Jan. 19.
After declaring no conflicts of interest members unanimously approved minutes from the December meeting.
Items from those minutes included approving an allotment of $50,000 from an Arizona State Parks & Trails grant to be used on fencing for Quail and Keiller parks, and the approval of a Grant-in-Aid agreement with the Tohono O’Odham Nation.
The Grant-in-Aid Agreement is a resolution passed by the Tohono O’Odham Legislative Council (the nation) agreeing to a tribal-state gaming compact with the state of Arizona.
Section 12 of the compact agrees that the nation would, “make certain Tribal contributions in consideration for substantial exclusivity covenants by the State; and pursuant to Section 12(d) of the compact, the Nation agreed to contribute 12 percent of the Tribal contribution to cities, towns, and counties, for government services that benefit the general public.”
Willcox intends to use the funds to replace its aging self-contained breathing apparatus used by public safety and fire departments. The units are due to expire, requiring replacement, and general funds would have been used.
The first resolution of 2023 was a motion by Councilmember Timothy Bowlby approving the application to replace the Willcox Historic Train Depot HVAC system using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act distributed by Arizona State Parks & Trails. The resolution passed unanimously.
Matching funds are required and will be used for improvements at the historic train depot.
A public hearing on proposed Small Scale Development Services Permit Fees was held. After no public input the hearing was closed.
The council made its intent to increase or create new permit fees in November. Copies of the planned fees were displayed publicly at City Hall and their intent was published in the Herald/Review on Dec. 14 and 21.
The fees for a Minor Land Division Permit are: $300 for 2-lot split, $350 for 3-lot splits, $400 for 4-lot splits.
Right-of-Way Permit fees are $100, and Small-Scale Development fees are $250.
Resolution 2023-2 was moved by Councilmember Rachel Garza, seconded by Vice Mayor Gregory Hancock and approved unanimously, adopting the fees.
The council called a closed-door executive meeting to discuss the required evaluation of the City Manager Caleb Blaschke.
Once reconvened, the council directed Mayor Michael Laws and the city manager to return with a contract for the next general meeting.