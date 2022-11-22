WILLCOX – For the fifth consecutive year the Willcox/Cochise KOA Holiday Campground has earned the Kampgrounds of America President’s Award and the KOA Founder’s Award.

On Nov. 16 KOA News Service announced the presentation of the awards at its Annual International Convention held in Orlando, Florida.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?