The Willcox Cowboy football team had a great season last year, and it deserves all the recognition for their success.

Two star running backs, Ayden Fuentes with 1,564 rushing yards, and Cristian Pando’s 1,807, led the team to a 2A San Pedro Region championship. The Cowboys reached the 2A state semifinal game.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?