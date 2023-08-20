The Willcox Cowboy football team had a great season last year, and it deserves all the recognition for their success.
Two star running backs, Ayden Fuentes with 1,564 rushing yards, and Cristian Pando’s 1,807, led the team to a 2A San Pedro Region championship. The Cowboys reached the 2A state semifinal game.
It was a season that saw the historic Seney-Lohman Trophy, the Benson-Willcox rivalry, won back after a decade of victories by the Bobcats.
Head coach Eric Hjalmarson acknowledges athletes like Pando and Fuentes don’t come along often, and they were seniors.
Hjalmarson said 47 athletes turned in their eligibility this year, a solid turnout for the school.
Back for their senior year are seasoned players like quarterback Kash Macumber. With the star running backs it was easy to overlook that a junior was leading the backfield.
Macumber is a multi-sport competitor and athlete, a baseball player and a 2023 state wrestling champ in the 165-pound weight class.
Look for Macumber to be connecting with another Fuentes this season, Alec, who ran for 59 yards on five carries in the season opener against Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy.
Senior linebackers Ed Tingle and David Allred are back, as is Derrek Lee on the defensive line.
Tingle is another multi-sport athlete and 2023 wrestling state champ in the 215-pound weight class.
Remington Todd and Landon Ward return as juniors, adding to the experienced lineup. The two combined for 128 reception yards in the season opener.
Defensive/offensive lineman Travis Larson, a junior on his third varsity year, and Christian Teeters, a sophomore, will be a force for the Cowboys.
“We’re stronger than we’ve ever been,” Hjalmarson said, adding, “our line is good; I think we’re fast. Derrek Lee, he’s back, at 6-foot-4 he’s really turned into a player.”
High school football inevitably brings forth a new assembly of players each year.
When Hjalmarson took over the program in 2020, he said, “there’s also a good work ethic and pride in their program in Willcox,” taking those elements and turning them into a competitive program and delivering winning seasons.
Hjalmarson left a successful two-year stint at Safford’s 3A program before joining the Cowboys. He’s originally from Flagstaff. and cut his teeth as an assistant coach in the Phoenix metro area, assisting George De La Torre at stops in San Tan Foothills, Mesa Dobson and Florence.
The coach brought together a capable coaching staff that ranges from seasoned former head coaches to successful contemporary coaches from various disciplines.
Assistant coach Mike Patterson's 16 years at the helm of the Willcox High program adds depth and historical context to the program.
Patterson retired in 2008 after taking the team to the playoffs in 14 of 16 years and making the final four twice.
Assistant Mike Rand is the head JV coach and track coach, and a science teacher, while Jestin Lotts is the school’s counselor.
Joel Todd, Steven Ward and Trevor Ward complete the capable coaching staff.
Although the Cowboys lost their first game of the season, Hjalmarson sees this as a learning opportunity, “a measure of where we’re at.”
The team's progress will be judged through challenges and experiences, according to the coach.
Ismael Cuevas, a sophomore who ran for 155 yards on 15 carries and had 15 tackles in the first game, will be someone to watch.
The game against 2A Gila Region Arizona Lutheran on Aug. 18, ended in a hard-fought 32-21 loss.
The Cowboys will play four non-section games, Tonopah Valley on Aug.t 25, Show Low on Sept. 1, and American Leadership Academy on Sept. 15.
Region play begins with a matchup against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, an away game on Sept. 22, then at home against Tucson Tanque Verde on Oct. 10.