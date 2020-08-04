WILLCOX — Last week Willcox Rotary Club presented Rebecca Bhasme with a check to help her continue to impact local middle school students.
“I would like to thank Willcox Rotary Club for supporting Willcox Middle School STEM Club with a $500 grant,” Bhasme said in a statement to the Herald/Review.
Bhasme is a seventh grade science teacher at Willcox Middle School and in charge of the WMS STEM Club for students in the seventh grade and above. The club was established in 2019 and includes students from Willcox, Bowie and Cochise elementary schools participating in it.
“We’ve had many STEM activities during the last academic year, introduced coding and robotics to our students,” Bhasme said. “We are looking forward to bringing more STEM based activities to students in rural Arizona with the help and support of the local community and business.”