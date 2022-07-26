WILLCOX—If there’s one thing Nick Williams, school resource officer, wants parents to know, it’s this: “The students’ safety at the schools is my number one priority.”
“With current events in the world, it looks like it probably needs to be everybody’s first priority,” Kevin Davis, school superintendent, added.
They're not kidding.
Williams, along with Safety DSirector Farbod Safavi and Davis, are busy this summer seeing to the safety of all the students, faculty and staff of the Willcox United School District. That means developing and implementing just-in-case plans should the worst happen, as it did in Uvalde, Texas, where a deadly school shooting took place. The three are not preparing alone, however.
They have ALICE with them.
“ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate,” Williams said.
The training is meant to prepare all those in the school setting — and that means every single person, including bus drivers, students, visitors, faculty and staff — should an active shooter gain access to the any of Willcox’s public schools.
One of the first things they learned is to be flexible.
“Every scenario is different,” Safavi said. “ALICE teaches a lot about awareness, situational awareness.”
Then there are the practical actions.
“You can counter an intruder coming in and ways to counter that if it’s age-appropriate because we don’t teach countering at the elementary level,” Safavi said, “but there are also other things you can do for elementary students. Just teaching them to throw things and distract an intruder. At the high school level it becomes a little more of the ‘Can we take this person down? What can we do to break their attention?’ ”
That’s not all.
School entry points are being fortified, and classrooms are equipped with Nightlock devices, a kind of quick and easy way to barricade a door.
For real time communication, an issue that can be a problem during a panic situation, staff and faculty will all be equipped with an app called Navigate360 for their smartphones, which allows for, among other things, faculty to take attendance and account for missing students during an incident. Teachers and staff can also call for a lockdown from the app.
There is even training about what to do if a shooter is disarmed. For example, it’s important to handle firearms safely and in such a way that the handler will not be mistaken for the shooter.
“If they were to counter (an active shooter), and take away the gun, we tell them to either put it in a trash can, or put the trash can over top of it, and don’t let anyone get to it,” Williams said. “If we come, we’re looking for a threat. We don’t know who the threat is ... There’s not supposed to be guns in school and this person has a gun, and you have to make a split-second decision.”
According to Williams, school policy does not allow anyone to carry firearms at school.
One area Williams, Safavi and Davis are working on is what to do with parents should an incident occur. It turns out parents need to be trained, too.
“For our efforts for the upcoming year is to continue what we’re doing related to staff and students but expand that to train and to help parents in the community understand what we’ve done and what they can do should we have a need,” Davis said.
One point is finding a place or places where parents may gather to wait for their children in the event of an incident. Of course, parents want to come to check on their children, but all those cars could jam up the roads, effectively keeping emergency personnel from getting to the school. In addition, too many calls could cause the system to crash, so plans are in the works to give parents easy access to information.
“Last time we had an incident the phone lines got shut down because they were overloaded, so we couldn’t get information out,” Davis added.
It’s a lot to remember so Safavi, Davis and Williams have plenty of drills planned during the school year so kids and staff can practice pieces of the safety plan.
A parents’ information night concerning these safety measures is being planned for early in the school year. It is hoped that a district-wide drill will soon follow.
“I want parents to know that we have things in place and what those things are in case we have to evacuate,” Safavi said. “It’s a scary thing for parents. It’s one of those things, it’s an unfortunate reality now.”
There’s more to school safety than an active shooter, however.
“School safety doesn’t just mean somebody causing violence or doing harm to your staff or students,” Davis said. “It’s a gas leak. It’s a transportation issue. It’s a sick child or anything like that, so we have to be prepared to react to any number of things.”
It’s even “the kids themselves,” Williams added. “You’ve got bullying and vaping and (drugs) and other problems, just like any other school.”
One measure being used to counter those issues include cameras in the schools and buses. There are also lockdown drills and fire drills, per Arizona law.
But back to ALICE.
Safety training for WUSD staff who have not yet received ALICE training begins in early August. Because protocols change to adapt to new knowledge, additional training for those who have already been through an ALICE class will follow.
Davis and Safavi said that parents may to contact them safety protocols and to answer questions.
To contact Davis, call 520-384-8606. To contact Safavi, call 520-384-8607.