Willcox All-Star Hattie Macumber threw her fifth no-hitter of the postseason in the Arizona Little League 8-10 state softball tournament Tuesday leading Willcox past the Tucson Thornydale All-Stars 12-0 and into Wednesday’s state semifinal against Cave Creek Cactus Foothills, 11-2 winners over Scottsdale Arcadia in the other state quarterfinal game.

Wednesday’s winners will play Saturday for the state championship. The loser comes back Friday and plays in an elimination game. Wednesday’s semifinal game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., weather permitting at the Domingo Paiz complex on Tacoma Street.

