Willcox All-Star Hattie Macumber threw her fifth no-hitter of the postseason in the Arizona Little League 8-10 state softball tournament Tuesday leading Willcox past the Tucson Thornydale All-Stars 12-0 and into Wednesday’s state semifinal against Cave Creek Cactus Foothills, 11-2 winners over Scottsdale Arcadia in the other state quarterfinal game.
Wednesday’s winners will play Saturday for the state championship. The loser comes back Friday and plays in an elimination game. Wednesday’s semifinal game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., weather permitting at the Domingo Paiz complex on Tacoma Street.
Queen Creek eliminated Goodyear 21-5 and Mesa Four Peaks knocked Sunnyside out of the state tournament with a 17-7 win in two elimination games Tuesday.
Just six teams remain in the tournament, two of which will be eliminated on Wednesday as Thornydale and Queen Creek will face each other, and Arcadia will square off against Mesa Four Peaks both in 5:30 p.m. games. The two winners of these games will face each other in another elimination game on Thursday.
Tuesday’s quarterfinal games started 2 ½ hours late due to a major storm that came through the area.
Both night games that were scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. began shortly after 10 p.m. due to the delays
Macumber was not deterred by the late start and came out throwing strikes, striking out the first three batters she faced.
Jayleen Aguirre and Macumber both walked to start the bottom of the first. Aguirre scored while Macumber was called out at home as she attempted to score. Julie Larson’s run made the score 2-0 Willcox and Kassandra Ramirez’s run gave the Willcox All-Stars a 3-0 lead.
Willcox proceeded to tack on two more runs in the second and four in the third taking a 9-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth with bases loaded and one out Aguirre tripled scoring Daylin Medrano, Josey Benavides and Stephany Aguilar giving Willcox a 12-0 lead forcing the game to be stopped on account of the 10-run mercy rule.
Macumber would strike out 10 and walk three Tuesday giving her 73 strikeouts through six games in the tournament.
Aguilar would hit 2-for-2 for Willcox, score three runs and have three RBIs; Macumber was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI; Lilly Willams was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Larson 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Benavides was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
