WILLCOX — In an effort to inspire future scientists and inventors Rebecca Bhasme created a STEM club at Willcox Middle School.
The club is open to seventh and eighth graders at Willcox Middle School, Bowie and Cochise.
“My hope and goal is to have future inventors and scientists from Willcox,” said Bhasme, a seventh grade teacher WMS.
The main goal of starting a STEM Club is to bring STEM activities to rural areas and create curiosity in young minds.
“I hope to steer the time and energy of young minds towards productive and creative opportunities in the hope that they may choose and pursue a STEM-related career in their future," Bhasme said.
“WMS STEM Club aims to provide a safe space for curiosity to grow.”
WMS STEM Club was started in August 2019, and meets every Tuesday from 4 to 5 p.m. on school days. Superintendent for Bowie school district, Wendy Conger, transports students from her school to Willcox to participate in the club.
“I am lucky enough to drive and take the Bowie students,” she said. “I love hanging with the students and Ms. Rebecca. I feel lucky to be included with Willcox schools.”
Last year the club worked on many projects, including robotics, coding and programming. This year, Bhasme plans to start with robotics projects and transition to engineering activities later in the year.
There are currently 25 students in the club from the three schools, which is the most Bhasme can have. The programs are free for the participants and are entirely supported by the grants and funds received from the community members and organizations. Some of the club’s primary supporters are RAIN (Rural Activation and Innovation Network) Committee, STEM Can and Willcox Rotary. Last year Cochise 4-H Club lent us their EV3 Robots and a trainer to teach basic programming.
This year the STUDIO 128 team is assisting Bhasme and Conger to help with the STEM Club activities.
“I would really like to express my gratitude for to Ms. Gayle Berry for the support,” Bhasme said.
Bhasme added she hopes parents will help persuade students, especially those into gaming, to give STEM a try since it’s “more productive” and can help them in the future.