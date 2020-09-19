SIERRA VISTA — A woman was pepper sprayed by a Black Lives Matter protester after she got out of her car and verbally confronted the group Saturday, police said.
The woman was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center by medics and police are doing a follow-up investigation to determine what happened, said Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher.
The chief said it’s not clear whether the woman belongs to an opposing group, Concerned Citizens of Cochise County, that was protesting across from the BLM group. The woman was seen with the group before crossing over to where the BLM protesters had gathered.
Thrasher also said police were collecting video from anyone who recorded the event Saturday. Video posted to social media appeared to show an altercation between a man and woman before the woman is sprayed.