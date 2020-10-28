Salute to First Responders 11/06/2020
Xochitl Baca-Cruz fondly recalls as a child hearing stories from her grandfather about his time as a battalion chief with the Tucson Fire Department. She was hooked from a young age while listening to his exploits.
Baca-Cruz said, “I remember going to visit him and he would just tell me these stories that he would have. All these, adventures more than stories, of how he would save people or he would go into burning buildings and how it was just dangerous. Of course, what kid doesn’t like danger?”
She explained how she joined the Explorer Program through middle school and continued showing an interest in becoming a firefighter. After graduating high school Baca-Cruz attended the Fire Academy at Pima College and received her Fire 1 & 2 then EMT certifications then pursued her medic education.
Baca-Cruz said, “I’ve always been interested in health care and have always found it fascinating to fix people when they’re sick or even to just be there for people to help them to get better from whatever situation that they’re in.”
When talking about Fry Fire she mentions that she has family in Cochise County. She increased her schooling here by taking wild land and hazmat classes. Through networking and staying in touch with local firefighters she was made aware of openings at the Fry Fire District.
“I took the opportunity and put in and it’s been a good experience here. Fry Fire has a lot to offer, they’re very progressive in both EMS and firefighting. They are only continuing to get better.”
All told Baca-Cruz has been in the fire service for almost 6-years now and with a “woo-hoo” an elated Baca-Cruz proclaims that she will be finishing her probationary year as a firefighter/paramedic with the Fry Fire District toward the end of November.
Baca-Cruz said, “Being in the fire service there’s a lot to be grateful for. One of the things I’m really grateful about and like about the fire service is the camaraderie. The connection, the bonds that we have with each other. We live with each other for 48-hours at a time. It’s hard sometimes, don’t get me wrong, but it’s very gratifying. We work well together, we mesh well together. It’s a second family. We go home to our primary family then we come to work and hang out with our second family. Who doesn’t want to do that, it’s a lot of fun.”
She says another challenge is going on a call for a sick person and showing up on scene where she and her fellow firefighters have no idea what the problem is. “We bounce ideas off of each other. It challenges us and helps us grow and the learning is non-stop with EMS and the fire service.”
As with most careers, on the job stress can be a negative factor. As a first responder one would imagine the stress could be overwhelming. Baca-Cruz states, “It can be mentally and physically draining. That’s when we rely on our second family and crew members to help relieve or help unwind and get the stress out.”
Baca-Cruz finishes by imploring anyone who wishes to pursue a career in public safety, whether it be in law enforcement or a firefighter, “I advise to never give up. Always continue pushing, always continue fighting for the career of your dreams. Continue your education and keep up your physical activity. Keep practicing, practice makes perfect.”