Top prize winners in the 39th Annual Youth Engineering and Science (YES) Fair were also winners at the Regeneron International Engineering, Science, and Technology Fair in Dallas, Texas, on May 14-15. The winners were pictured on awards night at the local fair, held March 2 at the Rothery Educational Service Center in Sierra Vista. Pictured are (from the left) Amy Martinez, teacher at Buena High School, the Buena High YES Fair Team of Emery Denham, Kevin Tran and Dylan Rubstello, Veritas student Manuel Castillo, Veritas teacher Melissa Bravenec and SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling.
Four area high school students who earned top honors at the 39th Annual Youth Engineering and Science (YES) Fair earlier this year, were awarded college scholarships at the 2023 Regeneron International Engineering, Science, and Technology Fair in Dallas, Texas, on May 14-15.
The Buena High School team of Dylan Rubstello, Emery Denham and Kevin Tran, earning scholarships to both Arizona State University (ASU) and the University of Arizona (UofA). While Manuel Castillo from Veritas Christian Community earned a scholarship from the University of Arizona (UofA).
All four students earned the right to attend the prestigious international fair by capturing high honors at the local YES Fair, sponsored by the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative (SSVEC) Foundation. That event, held the final week in February, awarded more than $28,000 in cash prizes to students and teachers.
The trio of Rubstello, Denham and Tran presented a “Universal Screwdriver” as their winning fair project. Using a three-dimensional printer, the tool featured “…a bit that will fit most, if not all, standard screw sizes,” according to the team’s project description.
Manuel Castillo captured the overall grand prize for the points he earned through his annual participation in the fair. This year Castillo’s project, entitled “Battle of the Octanes,” demonstrated which octane level of gasoline is the most efficient at powering an engine.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone