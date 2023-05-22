yes fair

Top prize winners in the 39th Annual Youth Engineering and Science (YES) Fair were also winners at the Regeneron International Engineering, Science, and Technology Fair in Dallas, Texas, on May 14-15. The winners were pictured on awards night at the local fair, held March 2 at the Rothery Educational Service Center in Sierra Vista. Pictured are (from the left) Amy Martinez, teacher at Buena High School, the Buena High YES Fair Team of Emery Denham, Kevin Tran and Dylan Rubstello, Veritas student Manuel Castillo, Veritas teacher Melissa Bravenec and SSVEC Chief Executive Officer Jason Bowling.

Four area high school students who earned top honors at the 39th Annual Youth Engineering and Science (YES) Fair earlier this year, were awarded college scholarships at the 2023 Regeneron International Engineering, Science, and Technology Fair in Dallas, Texas, on May 14-15.

The Buena High School team of Dylan Rubstello, Emery Denham and Kevin Tran, earning scholarships to both Arizona State University (ASU) and the University of Arizona (UofA). While Manuel Castillo from Veritas Christian Community earned a scholarship from the University of Arizona (UofA).

