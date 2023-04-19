Food-MilkStreet-Tandoori Kebabs

Tandoori-inspired chicken kebabs.

 Milk Street photo

In Indian tandoori cooking, much of the flavor comes from the ripping-hot temperatures, up to 900 F, which send spice and smoke sizzling out the top of barrel-shaped clay ovens.

The meat, usually chicken or lamb threaded on skewers, chars beautifully. But why does it emerge from the oven tender and juicy instead of incinerated? Yogurt.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?