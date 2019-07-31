Question: What are the local school districts’ vaccination policies?
Sierra Vista: School Nurse at Town and Country Elementary School and District Nurse Coordinator Renee Irlmeier explains that SVUSD follows the state guidelines for vaccinations and explains some of the details of exemption being implemented within the district.
The general rule: “We follow state law. So whatever the state law tells us about vaccinations and the kids being in school, that’s what we follow. If there’s an outbreak in our county, then our county health department would be who we look to for guidance about who to keep home. And we educate the parents on that.”
Exceptions: “The only exceptions we allow are exemptions. Those are a little tricky, because preschoolers are allowed to have a religious belief exemption on file, and anyone from kindergarten to 12th grade has to go to a personal beliefs exemption or medical exemption. This year in January, we’ve started following what the state is doing as a pilot program for exemption.”
She explains that parents must fill out an exemption for elementary school children, and that middle and high school students must fill out their own personal beliefs waiver for exemption that the district has to honor if completed correctly.
“A parent of an elementary kid has to go online to the Arizona Department of Health Services website and take the Immunization Education Course," she said. "It’s a 90-minute course and is pretty in-depth, and you can’t get an exemption for any elementary kid without doing the whole course. Middle and high schoolers also go to the website and they can find a personal beliefs exemption, but they don’t have to take the course.”
“If a parent comes in with a medical exemptions form, then they have to prove that the child had blood drawn and show us laboratory proof. We need a lab result saying the kid had a certain disease, like chicken pox, in their system before to be exempt from that vaccination.”
“The only other exception we do allow for students, is kiddos who are considered homeless have a four-day grace period after enrollment. All other kiddos have to show up with a shot record that’s up-to-date or an exemption or they don’t get to enroll.”
Bisbee: Dr. Christopher Granger, who is the director of instruction for Bisbee Unified School District, explains that they go by the state requirements and abide by whatever the law says for vaccinations, enrollment, and exemptions.
The general rule: “We follow all the Arizona regulations and laws.”
Exceptions: “We follow the guidelines and the laws outlined in the Arizona state statutes. There are two waivers a parent can follow for exemption. For this year’s registration, we’ve only had one parent request exemption, for a K-8 student. We will honor what parents think are in the best interests in their children under the law. We will respect what they think is best for their children.”
Tombstone: Robert Devere, superintendent of Tombstone Unified School District, also says Tombstone follows straight-forward guidelines.
The general rule: “We follow all the state policies on that that requires vaccinations. We work with county health and with the parents to get kids vaccinated with the state law.”
Exceptions: Only in compliance with state law. “There are exceptions; some people have objections based off religious beliefs and such, and there is a form that people can complete that will bring them into compliance.”
Palominas: Registered nurse with the Palominas Elementary School District Diana Jones says the district likewise accords with the state standards and don’t make any extra exceptions or requirements.
The general rule: “We follow the Arizona CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations. It has the standards for all the schools.”
Exceptions: “We’ve had some people get medical exemptions, but that’s all part of the state laws. People are choosing to be no-vaxxers, I’ve noticed a trend in that, but the state is asking that we try to have them vaccinate and enforce the standards.”
So what are the state requirements that all the districts stick solidly by? The Arizona Department of Health Services has a complete list of the state’s “Immunizations Required for Entry.” The general vaccinations are as follows; vaccination timing and other details can be found on https://education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements under the Immunizations Requirements link.
Kindergarten-12th grade
3 HepB, 4 Polio, 2 MMR, 1 Varicella, 5 DTaP
Additional requirements at age 11 years and older
1 Tdap, 1 MenACWY
There must be recorded proof of all vaccinations for a child to be allowed entry to school.
Exemptions can be made by adhering to established processes and forms for obtaining the exemption on grounds of medical reasons, personal beliefs, or lab evidence of immunity.
SVUSD’s vaccination policy further notes recommended but not necessary vaccinations: “As for the Hepatitis A vaccine, it is not required anywhere in Arizona except Maricopa County. It is recommended in all other counties, but not mandated by state law. We do encourage parents to get the vaccine along with HPV when students are eligible for it, but cannot exclude them from school due to them not having it (most pediatric offices do administer it as part of the routine childhood vaccinations here in Cochise County).”
Immunizations in Cochise County
DTaP: 94.2% immune, 1.7% catchup, 2.6% exempt, 1.5% noncompliant
Polio: 95.1% immune, 1.2% catchup, 2.6% exempt, 1.2% noncompliant
MMR: 95.5% immune, 1.2% catchup, 2.0% exempt, 1.3% noncompliant
Hepatitis B: 93.9% immune, 2.4% catchup, 2.4% exempt, 1.4% noncompliant
Varicella: 97% immune, 1.8% exempt, 1.2% noncompliant
Catchup: child has received some vaccines but must wait for others
Cochise County 2018-2019 Immunization Statistics: Arizona Department of Health Services Immunization Coverage Levels Report
Total Personal Belief Exemptions in Cochise County
Public Schools: 1.4% from all vaccines, 1.9% from one or more vaccines
Charter Schools: 6% from all vaccines
Private Schools: <0.1% from all vaccines, 1.4% from one or more vaccines
In all of Arizona, non-medical exemption rates in 2018 were four times higher than they were in 2000.
